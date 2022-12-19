Unfortunately no one could do anything to save his life.

Goodbye to Julius Betti. The 23-year-old young man from Fano he fell ill while he was at his home in the seaside city in the Marche region, in the province of Pesaro-Urbino. The lights had been on for days. Unfortunately he was alone and the illness he had gave him absolutely no escape. He goes away a very young life.

The Venetian boy of 23 years he had lived for some time in Fano, in the Marche region. For a while the lights in the house had always been on. His family couldn’t get in touch with him, so they alerted his neighbors. But the boy didn’t even answer the intercom.

Then the discovery: the very young boy disappeared prematurely, a death that shocked everyone. In the first place the family and friends who do not give peace to the loss. And then also his work colleagues, who have wonderful memories of the 23-year-old.

To intervene to open the door of the house i fire fighters, who forced the entrance door of the house of the 23-year-old, who lived alone in Fano. The 118 doctors were also with them, but they could not help but ascertain the boy’s death.

When the rescuers entered the house last Tuesday, late in the evening, alerted by relatives and neighbors, the 23-year-old young man was in his room. He seemed to be sleeping. From an initial examination of his body, there would be no signs of violence. He probably had a sudden illness.

Farewell to Giulio Betti, the young Venetian of 23 who lived in Fano

Only the autopsy, already ordered by the Pesaro prosecutor’s office on the body of the 21-year-old boy, will be able to establish what happened to the young man and what are the causes of his death.

Photo source from Pixabay

When the magistrates give the go-ahead, his body will be able to return to the city of Malcontenta, in the Veneto region, where Giulio’s family lives. The funeral will be held on December 23 at 3 pm.