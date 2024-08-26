Giulio Tremonti and Naviglio Srl, losses were covered by drawing on reserves

The Little Brick Empire of Julius Tremonti it’s not a big deal. The former economy minister of the government of Silvio Berlusconi is in fact a large majority shareholder with 86% of Immobiliare Naviglio srla Milanese company that has a portfolio of buildings, mostly located in the centre of Milan (the main one is in via Crocefisso 12 where the legal and tax office is based TremontiRomagnoli, Piccardi e Associati), valued at almost 9 million euros in the last financial statement closed at the end of 2023. However, the financial year was archived in loss for 296 thousand euros (slightly worse than the deficit of 375 thousand euros in 2022) which were covered by drawing on reserves.

The company has nevertheless accumulated 2.4 million in recent years passive not repaid and this despite the fact that the real estate was financed by Tremonti for 8.8 million. Minority shareholders of the company are the children Giovanni and Luisa each with 7% and even with their bricks they ended up in the red. In fact, they are each shareholders with 50% of the Milanese Nitrum srl which owns two properties (one in Milan and one in Genoa) which in the 2022 budget were charged at 3.7 million, but the financial year closed with a loss of 116 thousand euros.