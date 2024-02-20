Regeni murder, trial of four Egyptian 007s in Rome

“A very important day.” So the parents of Giulio RegeniClaudio and Paola, entering the court of Rome on the occasion of first hearing of the trial at the expense of four 007s accused ofthe kidnapping and murder of the Italian researcher killed in Cairo in 2016. Many people outside the judicial citadel to offer support to family members. The banner with the words ” Truth for Giulio Regeni“.

The four Egyptian 007s are accused of having kidnapped, tortured and killed Giulio Regeni in January 2016 in Cairo. A proceeding that could see former prime ministers, former ministers and officials who held top roles in the security services and at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs at the time of the dramatic murder appear as witnesses. The defendants, depending on their positions, are accused of complicity in aggravated bodily harm, aggravated murder and aggravated kidnapping.

At the end of a tortuous judicial process and after the Consulta, last September, had brought the proceedings out of the quagmire in which they had ended up due to the absence of the accused, the Rome magistrate sent the general to trial Tariq Sabir, the colonels Athar Kamal And Uhsam Helmi and the major Magdi Ibrahim Abdel Sharif. The Presidency of the Council was a civil party in the trial and requested, in the event of conviction of the accused, a compensation of 2 million of Euro. In the act of civil action, the State Attorney's Office writes that we are in the presence of “a horrendous crime” which “has profoundly affected the national community, due to the incomprehensible motivations and the cruel methods of execution”.

“We've been waiting for this moment for eight years. Finally we hope that the trial can start. The preliminary questions that had already been rejected in all the other courtrooms were raised: we hope, after the Council's decision which greatly strengthens our position, to be able to have a trial against those who did all the harm in the world to Giulio” , is what the lawyer says Alessandra Ballerinilegal together with his colleague Giacomo Satta of the parents of Giulio Regeniat the end of the first hearing of the trial against 007 Egyptians accused of kidnapping and murder. During the trial, a series of objections were raised by the defenders to request the nullity of the decree which orders the judgment in which the judges will dissolve the reserve next March 18th.

From the defenses exceptions on the charge and jurisdiction

The first hearing in the trial for the murder of Giulio Regeni was dedicated exclusively to preliminary exceptions by the defenders of the four Egyptian 007s. In particular, the lawyers asked the judges to declare the nullity of the decree which provides judgment on a series of issues including the indeterminacy of the charge and the lack of jurisdiction. The defense was also asked to communicate to the Egyptian authorities that the ruling of the Consulta has “made things change, so as to make Cairo declare the absence of their citizens”. Exceptions on which the Rome Prosecutor's Office, represented in the courtroom by the deputy prosecutor Sergio Colaiocco, responded by claiming that other judges have already expressed their opinion in the past by rejecting them and therefore asking for their rejection. The judge therefore reserved the right to decide at the next hearing scheduled for March 18.