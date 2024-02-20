The trial of the four Egyptian 007s accused of the kidnapping and murder of Giulio Regeni, the Friulian researcher kidnapped, tortured and killed in Egypt in 2016, begins today 20 February before the First Court of Assizes of Rome.

In the lists of texts filed by the parties, among others, the names of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah appear al-Sisiby the former Prime Minister Matteo Renziby the former Foreign Minister Paolo GentlemenMarco's Minnitiformer head of the delegated authority for the security of the Republic, of the three heads of the secret services who have succeeded one another over time, of the then general secretary of the Farnesina Elisabetta Belloni and of the CEO of Eni Claudio Descalzi.

The trial came after the decision of the preliminary hearing judge Roberto Ranazzi to send the four Egyptians to trial, accepting the request of the deputy prosecutor Sergio Colaiocco at the end of the preliminary hearing which resumed after the ruling of the Constitutional Court which unblocked the trial. The four National Security agents who will go to trial are General Sabir Tariq, Colonels Usham Helmi, Athar Kamel Mohamed Ibrahim, and Magdi Ibrahim Abdelal Sharif for the crime of multi-aggravated kidnapping, and the prosecutors dispute the latter also complicity in aggravated personal injury and complicity in aggravated murder.

The stages of the story

Giulio Regeni, 28 years old, disappeared in Cairo on 25 January 2016 while there to carry out a doctoral thesis for the University of Cambridge on Egyptian trade unions. The researcher's friends raised the alarm with a shout-out on social media and the hashtag #whereisgiulio. Less than a week later, on February 1, 2016, Giulio's body with obvious signs of torture was found abandoned on the side of a road not far from the Egyptian capital. While the researcher's body returns to Italy where the funeral takes place in his hometown, Fiumicello, the Rome Prosecutor's Office opens an investigation to shed light on the matter. But collaboration with Egypt immediately appeared difficult. In March, the country made it known that they had identified Regeni's killers as members of a criminal gang killed in a shootout with the police and that they had found Giulio's documents at the home of the gang leader's sister. But the reconstruction is not convincing. It is a video broadcast on Egyptian TV on January 23, 2017 that puts investigators on the right track. In that video, the head of the street vendors union Mohamed Abdallah claims to have reported Giulio Regeni believing him to be a spy.

But the collaboration with the Egyptian investigators is opaque and uphill. It will be Rome's chief prosecutor Giuseppe Pignatone himself, two years after Giulio's death, on 25 January 2018, to denounce the obstacles with the Egyptian prosecutor's office. But in December of the same year, the Rome prosecutor's office closed the investigation, accusing four Egyptian 007s, officers of the Egyptian National Security, of complicity in kidnapping and one of them also of murder. It is May 25, 2021 when the investigating judge Pierluigi Balestrieri sends the four 007s to trial.

The trial opens in the Court of Assizes on 14 October 2021 but will last very little because the judges send the documents back to the Gup as there is no proof that the Egyptian defendants are certainly aware of the proceedings against them. But the agents cannot be found and Egypt does not cooperate. In September 2023, the Consulta unblocked the process by accepting the question of constitutional legitimacy raised by the Judge for preliminary investigations of the Court of Rome and establishing that it could proceed even in the absence of the Egyptian defendants. Process that opens today.