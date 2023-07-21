Genoa – “Our administrations have been virtuous in activating Pnrr tenders and in the Municipality of Genoa 80% of tenders were awarded by local companies with a significant employment impact”, he says the president of the builders of Ance Genova, Giulio Musso, opening the assembly of the association. “Our companies have been able to take up the challenge by often uniting in groupings given the significant amounts of the tender procedures”, she adds.

The conference was attended by the president of the Region Giovanni Toti, the regional councilor Marco Scajola, the municipal councilors Pietro Piciocchi and Mario Mascia and the deputy minister of Infrastructures Edoardo Rixi. “This area has special needs – says Rixi – because we have so many works in the pipeline, but we must be careful to coordinate them because we risk blocking Liguria which in fact has only two road axes”.

“The important thing is not to open the construction site, but to test the work, otherwise we risk unfinished like Asti Cuneo. The Pnrr helps us on railway works because it sets stringent deadlines. We struggle more on the road ones”, adds Rixi.

“It is a moment full of responsibility for everyone – says the president of the Region – we need to create a system between institutions and businesses in the area, there is a volume of work that has never been done and construction with tourism and exports is the engine of growth“. Toti maintains that in Liguria there is the highest per capita share of Pnrr in Italy. “Today we have the opportunity to act as a driving force for public and private investments and not only in Genoa”.