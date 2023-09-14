In some videos sent to investigators, Giulio D’Aliesio could be seen racing with another motorbike and a car

There is a new possible scenario that could lie behind the accident, which occurred in the night between Monday and Tuesday in Montecassino, in which the 18-year-old lost his life Giulio D’Aliesio. From some videos that came to the attention of the investigators, it would appear that the young man was racing with another motorbike and with a car, in which 5 of his friends were travelling.

Yet another road accident on Italian roads has unfortunately cost the life, once again, of a too young boy.

The dramatic episode occurred in the night between last Monday and Tuesday Monte Cassinomore precisely on the panoramic road that connects the well-known Abbey to the center of the small town in the province of Frosinone.

At the second hairpin bend, the motorbike on which the 18-year-old was traveling lost grip on the asphalt and fell to the ground. After a slip came the terrible impact against a concrete wall.

The Carabinieri and the 118 rescuers immediately intervened on site, who unfortunately could not do anything other than declare the death of the young man.

The body, transported to the morgue of the Santa Scolastica hospital, was subjected to autopsy. The examination confirmed that Giulio D’Aliesio’s death occurred due to a abdominal thoracic trauma.

Was Giulio D’Aliesio competing?

In the hours following the accident, the Pope di Giulio turned to the Carabinieri who are carrying out the investigations coordinated by the Cassino Prosecutor’s Office.

The man, according to what emerged and reported by The Republicwould provide to the military two videos recorded on the very night of the tragedy, which would film Giulio’s motorbike, another and a large-engined car proceeding at a very high speed, as if they were doing a competition.

They were traveling in the car, a large displacement SUV five friends of Giulio and one of them would have recorded the images.

The same investigators are now listening to the five boys, with the intention of reconstruct the dynamics as clearly as possible of the accident. However, it should be specified that the boys are not currently under investigation.

In the meantime there are many condolence messages appeared on social media in the last few hours. Everyone remembers Giulio fondly and is completely heartbroken by his sudden passing.