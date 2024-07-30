Elio’s father

To transmit the passion for speed to Elio De Angelis had been dad Giulio, motorboat champion capable of winning on lakes and seas all over the world. In 1957 he won the European title in the 700 outboard sport class, from 1961 to 1963 he had no rivals in Italy among the 1300 racers, managing to win the first 500 world title in 1965, followed by those of 1969 and 1970.

Giulio De Angelis, who passed away today in Rome, he combined this activity with that of a building contractor. And he followed his son Elio on the Formula 1 world championship tracks, telling of his dream of seeing him conclude his career on motorboats, or rather where he had started as a child. But fate had other plans and Elio left us on May 15, 1986 in that cursed Paul Ricard test with the Brabham on sole.

The kidnapping in Sardinia

Guido De Angelis’ wealthy life attracted organized crime: He was kidnapped on June 12, 1987 by the Sardinian bandit Matteo Boe in Costa Smeralda and freed on the evening of October 31st. The determining factor was thespeech by Don Sergio Mantovani, the chaplain of the racetracks met during Elio’s time in F1, who offered to act as a mediator to guarantee the safety of the Roman constructor and to pay the 3 billion lire ransom. In addition to Elio, the other two sons Roberto and Andrea also had experience in karting and the other daughter Fabiana married Ross Cheever, Eddie’s brother and also a driver in British F3 and at the 24 Hours of Le Mans.