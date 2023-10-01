The president of Cagliari breaks the silence that had lasted for several months: “We can only go up from the last place in the table”, he says. And on the property plant he urges politicians to speed up the process

Roberto Pinna – Cagliari

From the complicated moment in Serie A, up to the appeals for the construction of the new stadium. After a long silence, the president of Cagliari Tommaso Giulini spoke in Florence, at the Uffizi Galleries, on the occasion of the presentation of the new stage of the traveling exhibition of the Giants of Mont’e Prama, an initiative carried out to enhance the statues of Sinis and, more generally, the historical-cultural heritage of Sardinia. After several months, the owner of the rossoblù club returned to speak in front of the fans and representatives of the Sardinian clubs.

See also Pep Guardiola's praise for Julián Álvarez: "Everyone talks about Haaland for his hat-trick but..." Trust in Ranieri — In view of the next match against Fiorentina, president Giulini echoed what was said by coach Claudio Ranieri, defined as a leader, after starting in last place in Serie A, hitting on the key words of unity and work: “It will be a complicated season, there’s no doubt and we knew it from the beginning. The first games didn’t go very well, from last place in the standings we can only go up and we can do it thanks to a granitic and increasingly cohesive group, as I mentioned them in many moments, first of all – as you know – also in the lunch before the evening in Bari which saw us return to Serie A. I am convinced that these guys will give further great satisfaction to the fans. All this will still be possible also thanks to our leader , Claudio Ranieri. The honorary citizenship of Cagliari is only the latest tribute he deserved to receive from the Sardinian people: his competence, leadership, ability to give serenity to many kids who are new to the category are crucial.” See also City makes 3. Brighton and Fulham in the quarterfinals. Blackburn take out Leicester

On the new stadium — Giulini who also tried to urge politicians to speed up the time for the construction of the new stadium: “The process undertaken is nearing completion, in two months we should reach the Public Utility, so it is plausible that between 2023 and 2024 we will manage to demolish the old Sant’Elia. There is a lot of talk about the stadium in Italy, but we are still extremely behind, so much so that the Minister of Sport Andrea Abodi has called for the appointment of an extraordinary commissioner. It is important to complete what is concrete been done in recent years, and therefore urge the Sardinia region and President Solinas because now only this public contribution is missing for the economic-financial balance of the work. It is already in the financial system, it would be enough to formalize the program agreement with the Municipality to do a further and decisive step towards an innovative and totally sustainable stage”. See also New accusations for Massimo Ferrero: "Sampdoria funds hijacked to save his companies"