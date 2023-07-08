The nine-time world champion has posted a video that portrays him together with his one-year-old eldest daughter intent on driving a mini-bike. And the little girl seems to have already appreciated the engines

Federico Mariani

Good blood doesn’t lie. The famous popular saying seems to really apply to Valentino Rossi and his family. The nine-time world champion in the World Championship is a son of art: his father Gratian he had been a rider in the 70s and 80s in the 250 and 500. Ideally picking up the baton of the former champion Honda, Yamaha And Ducati there could be the eldest Julietborn on March 4, 2022 from the relationship with the model Frances Sofia Novello. In fact, the little girl, just over a year old, has already tasted the pleasure of riding a motorcycle for the first time.

See also Discovering Sarr, the predestined one who likes Milan emotion — Father Valentino made it known through social channels. The nine-time world champion posted a video showing the girl, wearing a yellow helmet, riding a mini-bike with him. The tour probably took place in the home garden and was a convincing test for both father and daughter. In fact, Giulietta had fun and Rossi admits with irony: “I don’t think she will be a dancer”. In fact, it seems it was already love at first sight between the little girl and the engines, even if it is too early to draw conclusions.

dynasty — The Rossi family truly has motorcycling in their blood. Valentino was the most illustrious exponent, more than the aforementioned father Graziano. And in MotoGP, now, Mooney is also in the VR46 team Luca Marini, younger brother of the nine-time world champion. The Italian is having a good season in the top class of the World Championship, even if the best news regards the private sphere: at the end of July he will get married to his fiancée Marta Vincenzi. A decidedly positive moment for Valentino and his family. See also Jefferson enchants, Vikings tame the Bills in extra time. Rodgers relaunches the Packers