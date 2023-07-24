The body of Giulietta Milanese was found lifeless. There 85-year-old woman he had lost track of himself for nine days now. The searches went on relentlessly, in the hope of being able to find the old woman still alive. Hopes that were dashed when the announcement of the discovery of her body arrived. She had disappeared into thin air Camonica Valley.

On Wednesday 12 July in Valcamonica, in the province of Brescia, Giulietta Milanese went missing. There 85-year-old woman was on vacation together with the daughter. For days, researchers hoped to be able to find her alive.

Friday 21 July, however, also thanks to the help of drones and molecular dogs, the bitter discovery. Rescuers found the 85-year-old woman originally from San Giovanni Lupatoto, in the province of Verona. Sadly lifeless.

The 85-year-old woman was in Lozio, a small town in the province of Brescia. He was supposed to spend his holidays there: her daughter was with her. According to what was summarily reconstructed by the investigators, the lady had gone out for a walk, but she never returned home.

The daughter, worried because she didn’t see her mother coming home, immediately raised the alarm. The search started immediately, in the hope of finding the woman safe and sound. 9 days after her disappearance, the bitter news: the old lady lost her life.

Unfortunately the researchers found the body of Giulietta Milanese now lifeless

Nine days after the disappearance, the woman’s body was found lifeless. Drones and molecular dogs they didn’t help figure out where it was. It is not known why the death occurred. We need to understand if he had an illness while walking or if he had an accident instead.

It is not yet known whether the Prosecutor’s Office will order an autopsy on his body. As soon as they issue the clearance, the family will be able to get her body back to celebrate her funeral and give the woman her last respects.