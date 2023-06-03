MILAN. For about six months Giulia Tramontano had known that her boyfriend was cheating on her with another girl. It was to her younger sister that the twenty-nine-year-old had confessed it: «Alessandro – Chiara Tramontano recounts last Monday in the minutes – had confided in her that he had another sentimental relationship with another girl and that, because of this situation, she was thinking of abort because she was pregnant with Alexander”. The sister still does not know that Giulia died at the hands of Impagnetiello from the previous Saturday evening. According to Chiara, the “sentimental problems” between the two had actually already been going on since they “started living together (…) in February 2021”.

The crisis underway with her boyfriend Giulia will also speak to her parents the following month. «Our father Franco told her that, if there was a need for her, he would give her all possible help – Chiara explains -. Giulia reported that she would not forgive Alessandro but she would return to Senago temporarily waiting to find another housing solution or return home to her parents ». However, a couple of months later, Giulia will tell her sister that she will go away with her for a few days, Impagnetiello in Ibiza.

«From the beginning, I never had a great esteem for Alessandro, something I also pointed out to Giulia. Relations between my sister and I – Chiara records – always remained daily through messages or calls, but on 5 April 2023 Giulia and I had a discussion because she told me that, after a few days, she would be in Ibiza together with Alessandro and I did not agree».

For about a month, relations between the sisters “cooled down slightly”, at least until the first days of May, “when we both went to our parents’ house and on that occasion we resumed relations normally. From that period until midnight and 57 on Saturday 26 May we always kept in contact». Then, on Sunday afternoon, “the situation became anomalous” when Chiara was called by her mother who asked her if she had heard Giulia. A colleague of her sister’s work will soon do the same.

“At that moment I understood that there was something strange and I tried to contact Giulia all night without getting any answers”. In the evening Chiara was contacted on Facebook by the 23-year-old Italian-English girl with whom Impagnetiello had had a parallel relationship. «You told me that you had contacted Giulia to confess this situation to her and that you had met at the Armani Hotel in Milan. You also told me that Alessandro was aware of this meeting without however having taken part in it », reads verbatim in the minutes. Again, the Italian-English girl lets her know that she “kept in touch with Giulia during the evening but she received messages from her herself to tell her about her that were strange about her”. In a phone call on Sunday morning Alessandro “told me Giulia was at home sleeping”. One of the many lies because her sister was already dead and her body was hidden in the box of the building in via Novella.

“How much life there was before, we just wanted to live it together.” These are the words chosen by Chiara to remember her this morning about her sister Giulia on social networks. She does it with a family snap, and with her status update. «I am Giulia’s sister and Thiago’s aunt. I will always be with you » she writes.

Among the first to launch an SOS to look for her sister, Chiara has also started a fundraiser together with the Italian Institute of Technology, where she works. “I came across your contagious smile, your eyes full of life and your pride and your emotion as you squeezed your belly,” she says on social media while the threshold of 15 thousand euros, the campaign goal, was reached in a few hours. The messages are profound, heartbreaking. “It’s hard to find a picture where you don’t shine. You have the face of someone who knows no malice-she writes-she. Too naive to understand what trap you were in.’