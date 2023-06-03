Giulia Tramontano’s sister: “I never had esteem for Alessandro”

Giulia Tramontano had already discovered the betrayal of Alessandro Impagnatiello in January: this is what the girl’s sister, Chiara, declares during the interrogation with the carabinieri, the report of which was revealed by The Republic.

According to Giulia’s sister, Impagnatiello about four months ago told his partner “that he was in another romantic relationship with another girl and that, due to this situation” Giulia “was thinking of having an abortion as she was pregnant” .

According to Chiara Tramontano the “sentimental problems” the first problems between the two arose when they “started living together in February 2021”.

“From the very beginning I have never held Alessandro in high esteem” the sister of the 29-year-old who was killed later revealed.

Concerns that Chiara herself would have expressed to her sister Giulia, who did not hide them until “February 2021, when she began living together with Alessandro” in the Senago house “there were sentimental problems with her partner”, who “often for work” he left Giulia at home alone.

The situation worsened when “in January 2023 my sister told me that Alessandro had confided in her that he was having another romantic relationship with another girl”.

In fact, the young woman temporarily leaves the house where she lived with Impagnetiello to return to her parents’ home.

Before returning to the province of Milan, Giulia allegedly told her family that “she would not forgive Alessandro, but would return to Senago temporarily waiting to find another housing solution or return to her parents’ home”.

Then the crisis between the two temporarily subsided until last Saturday’s tragic epilogue when Giulia, after asking her boyfriend for a clarification, was killed by the latter.