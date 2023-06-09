One last message to tell her that everything was ok and that she was feeling tired, but it wasn’t Giulia Tramontano who reassured her mother

The last message that Julia Tramontano he sent to his mother was written by Alessandro Impagnatiello after the crime. He tried to make everyone believe that the 29-year-old ran away after discovering her cheating, but her lies were soon exposed.

Credit: Who saw it

That last message, Giulia Tramontano’s mother showed it to the television program Who has seen. She has always been certain that her daughter would never run away without contacting the family. She was very close to her mother and she never would endangered the child that she carried in her womb, which became her only reason for living, the most important thing.

Daughter’s last message, received at 21:43 on Saturday: “I asked her joy are you all right? Don’t worry mother, I’m going to rest now. Because she often called me mother”.

The investigations revealed that Giulia Tramontano was already dead at that time. It was Alessandro Impagnetiello himself who replied to his partner’s mother, not to make them suspect nothing. The same ploy she used in the following days, while she sent worried messages to Giulia, asking her to go home or at least tell him that she was fine, because everyone was worried. She knew that the investigators would read those messages, but soon her castle of lies collapsed.

The biological traces in the house of Alessandro Impagnatiello and Giulia Tramontano

The latest surveys carried out at home have highlighted numerous traces of blood in several rooms, mostly in the living room. It is very probable that the crime took place right there.

The investigators believe that Alessandro Impagnatiello hit Giulia Tramontano from behind, with a throat slit. She would explain why no one heard her scream. It is also speculated that she hit the belly, to hurt the baby. For now, confirmation is being sought on this first alleged reconstruction, which is very different from the 30-year-old’s confession. It will be essentialautopsywhich will be carried out today on Giulia’s body.