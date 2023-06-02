What happened between Alessandro Impgnatiello and Julia Tramontano it also emerges from the text messages found on the girl’s cell phone.

7 months pregnant, heartbroken, disappointed, Giulia had discovered the second life of what would soon become the father of the child she was carrying. He had found out about another woman he had been dating for about a year and whom he had met at work. He had contacted her and decided to meet her right in the bar where the barman worked, for a comparison of three.

Her lover had also become pregnant, but had decided to have an abortion. During the journey to reach the meeting place, Giulia Tramontano sent several messages to her boyfriend. “I’m on the subway, don’t move from there. Don’t move, I won’t double-cross”. But Alessandro Impagnetiello has chosen to escape from the workplace and to not be found.

Finally, the pregnant 30-year-old only met Alexander’s other woman and found out the whole horrible truth. There he had been cheating for a year, he had told her about a crazy and bipolar Giulia who told him she was pregnant, but that the child was not hers. Around 18:26 she writes him another text message: “I want to see what you will come up with now. That’s my house and you don’t have to let anyone in, you understand? She failed in life… two children with two different mothers…”

Shortly afterwards, Giulia Tramontano wrote to him again, to warn him that she was going back home and that it was better that he was found. The last message written by the 30-year-old to her killer. The other text messages were subsequently sent only by Alessandro, who showed himself worried about his disappearance. A misdirection attempt which the investigators quickly unmasked.

From the investigations, it has emerged that Impagnetiello is well documented on the web before committing the crime. Has searched for information about how to take someone’s life, get rid of bleach stains, blood and how to hide the body. Not only that, you also sought information on Alberto Stasi in prison.