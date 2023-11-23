An audio that Giulia Cecchettin had sent to some friends reveals the relationship with Filippo Turetta. She wanted to disappear from her life, but she didn’t know how for fear of hurting him

New details emerge about the femicide of Giulia Cecchettinthanks to a audio sent to friends in which he spoke of the will to disappear from the life of Filippo Turetta, her ex-boyfriend accused of her death. The young 22 year old girl couldn’t take it anymore, but she didn’t know how to leave it all behind her. She was afraid of hurting him, but she showed a willingness to break off any relationship with him.

I would like to never see him again, I would like to disappear from his life but I don’t know how to do it because I feel guilty, I’m afraid that he might hurt himself in some way.

These are the words of Giulia Cecchettin in an audio that she had sent to her friends 39 days before vanishing into thin air. And she was found lifeless near a lake in Friuli. Filippo Turetta, her ex-boyfriend, also 22, with whom she had remained in contact and whom she continued to see after deciding to end the relationship, is accused of her death.

The vocal was presented on the occasion of the 8pm edition of Tg1 and also proposed again in the episode of Who has seen it? on Rai 3. It is understood that the 22-year-old had noticed that Filippo Turetta was keeping her close with a emotional blackmailwhich she was no longer willing to accept.

I feel like I’m in a situation where I wish he would disappear, I don’t want any contact with him. But he tells me that he is depressed, that he doesn’t want to eat, that he spends his days looking at the ceiling and that he only thinks about killing himself, that he wants to die.

All Giulia Cecchettin’s concerns in the audio sent to her friends 39 days before the feminicide

You don’t say these things to me as blackmail, but they sound a lot like blackmail. He says that the only light she sees in his days are when he goes out with me or when I write to him. I would like to never see him again because I can’t stand him anymore.

Regarding the threats to end it on her part, here’s what the girl confided to her friends: