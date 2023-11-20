Giulia Cecchettin’s latest messages to dad Gino published by the man on social media. The last chat written by the girl before her ex killed her and took her away from the affection of her loved ones

On social media the memory of Giulia Cecchettin in the latest messages to dad Gino. He’s quite the man to publish the latest chat with his daughter, in which we understand perfectly the relationship between the two and what will be missed most after the death of the 22-year-old young woman, who lost her life at the hands of her ex. She will miss that daily life made up of smiles, sweet greetings, small kindnesses towards each other.

For them streets of Vigonovowhere the Cecchetin family lived, many people joined the silent torchlight procession to remember the very young girl Giulia Cecchetinwho lost her life at the hands of her ex-boyfriend Filippo Turetta, who was stopped in Germany a few hours after the discovery of the girl’s body.

In front of the silent procession that wanted to pay homage to another woman who flew to heaven too soon, at the hands of an ex, there was dad Gino. The man last year he had lost his wife. This year she had to suffer an even more atrocious loss.

After taking part in the procession in memory of her daughter, together with the rest of the family, in particular the eldest daughter Elena, Gino Cecchetin he returned home and decided to share a sweet memory of his 22-year-old daughter on social media. The last memory he has left.

The man, in fact, shared the last chat with the girl on social media. Very few words in which we can see the girl’s concern and the love she felt for her father. Affection totally reciprocated by the parent who saw the world collapse around him, once again, a year after the last family loss suffered.

Giulia Cecchettin, the last messages to dad Gino in the chat shared on social media

I hope I didn’t wake you, I went to take the bus to go have breakfast with my friends. I love you.

She wrote this to her father, who responded to her message of affection.

Thank you love, me too.

Then the darkness. For Giulia and her family.