So much pain in Giulianova for the death of Maria Cristina Taralli, 45 years old. She was a teacher at a local elementary school

A sad news that comes from Giulianova, province of Teramo in Abruzzo. Maria Cristina Taralli she died at 45 in front of her seventeen-year-old daughter.

According to an initial reconstruction of the facts, it would seem that the woman, a teacher in a local elementary school, had accused several ailments in the morning, thus deciding to stay in bed. But her situation got worse suddenly and unexpectedly and it was in that bed that she died, losing a lot of blood, in front of his daughter 17 years old.

The girl could not do anything to save her mom and immediately called her dad. Unfortunately Maria Cristina Taralli is off forever and not even the doctors could save her.

After the first tests on the lifeless body, the anatomopathologist Giuseppe Sciarra highlighted two possible causes of death on the report sent to the prosecutor. The 45-year-old may have died of “a lung problem resulting in edema o cardiac with dissection of the aorta “.

Enrica Medori, prosecutor on duty, ordered the transfer of the body to the Teramo hospital and requested theautopsy exam. From the results of the latter, it will be possible to establish the real cause which led to the sudden death of Maria Cristina Taralli.

In 2019, the woman was the victim of a car accident while he was aboard a scooter. Overwhelmed by another means, she had reported severe trauma and had been hospitalized, on a reserved prognosis, first in the health facility of Giulianova and later transferred to Pescara.

The words of the Sincado for the death of Maria Cristina Taralli

After the unpleasant news, even the Mayor spoke on behalf of the whole community, to cling to the pain of his family: