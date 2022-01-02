Giuliano Simeone He is another member of the family’s football dynasty: although “Cholo” Diego Pablo has set the bar very high for what he has done as a player and his current job as a coach, at Atlético Madrid, the boy is excited about being able to make his own I walk as a professional.
Directed precisely by his father in the “Colchonero”, the former River dreams of making his debut in the First Division and is getting closer and closer to achieving it. Here are five things you probably didn’t know about him. Do not miss it.
In September 2019, when he was working in the Sixth Division, the kid made the decision to leave the club free and join the Colchonero. As he still did not have a contract, River could not do anything to retain him, which generated anger among the leaders.
The Spanish team promised to pay him $ 250,000 for training rights when the attacker signed his first professional link, which happened in September 2020.
He was a scorer for Atlético B (he scored eight goals in his last eight games, and in total he has 11), he had previously been Junior A champion and even became a member of the Junior Junior Division of Honor. He has similar characteristics to his brother Giovanni, currently at Hellas Verona in Italy.
Giuliano is the youngest son of the Argentine coach’s first marriage. He is 18 years old, while Gianluca (Ibiza) is 23 and Giovanni (Hellas) 26. All footballers, all footballers, all “Colchoneros”.
Neither with Giovanni nor with Gianluca: Simeone has not yet had the chance to command one of his sons in a professional manner. Giuliano would be the first. Other cases as an example? Marcelo Gallardo with his son Nahuel, Johan and Jordi Cruyff, Zinedine and Enzo Zidane, Danny and Daley Blind, Cesare and Paolo Maldini.
