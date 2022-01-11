On social media, the leader of Negramaro announced that he had contracted the virus and shared these days of isolation with fans, then thanking the health system for the results achieved

Genoa – On social media, with some Instagram Stories, Giuliano Sangiorgi, leader of the Negramaro, announced that he had tested positive at Covid-19. His is one of the latest names to add to the long list of famous people who have contracted the virus in recent weeks, in which the contagion curve has increased. Fortunately, the conditions of the singer from Salento are good: “I’m positive, but I’m fine, fine. And I strongly believe that this feeling of mine is due to the vaccines I have done ”, Sangiorgi said, speaking in favor of the vaccination campaign, which is still underway.

“If you had discovered two years ago that you are positive for Covid I would have been much more afraid – he added – I want to thank the whole health system, from nurses to doctors to scientific research that made this result possible. My thoughts go out to all the people who have not made it in these two years “.

Although relieved by the absence of symptoms, for the artist the hardest challenge is to be in isolation, locked in a room of his apartment, without being able to hug his daughter Stella and his partner Ilaria to himself. Which, despite the “distance”, do not make them lack all their affection. About that, the singer shared the epistolary relationship with his daughter, showing a letter received under the door: “Something important is written here, Stella recited it to me from afar: ‘Dad, you are the greatest of all and I love you'”, explained Giuliano Sangiorgi, who always on social media shared a thought to his father Gianfranco, who passed away nine years ago, dedicating the song “You know it from here” to him.