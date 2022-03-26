The farewell to will take place on Saturday 26 March 2022 Giuliano Margherita, in the funeral organized to say goodbye to little boy disabled person who was abandoned at birth by his mother. Then it was adopted by the entire community of Marcianise, in the province of Caserta, in Campania. A heartfelt farewell for a boy who became an angel too soon.

Credit: Antonello Velardi – Facebook

The funeral of Giuliano Margherita, a disabled boy abandoned at birth by his parents in Marcianise, takes place on Saturday 26 March at 3.30 pm. He was hospitalized at the Santobono hospital in Naples when he died due to some complications due to his health condition.

From the morning the funeral home will be open, which has been set up in the courtyard of the Town Hall of the town in the province of Caserta who actually adopted the baby while he was hospitalized. Then the funeral, from 3.30 pm, at the Cathedral of Marcianise.

Antonello Velardi, mayor of Marcianise, had adopted the 14-year-old boy on behalf of the whole community. These are the words on his funeral poster:

A heartfelt, heartfelt thanks to all those who have shown in their prayers and works their love for Giuliano, a child to whom everyone tried to give the smile that was denied him. A special thanks to the entire community of Marcianise, which has shown an extraordinary closeness; to the Nicola Falde Hospice who has always offered loving assistance; to the Santobono hospital for the dedication and high professionalism with which he guaranteed the treatments; to the councilors of the Municipality of Marcianise for their paternal affection; to the operators of the Municipality of Marcianise and the ASL who promptly followed the difficult process of a special patient; to all the volunteers who took turns at Giuliano’s bedside with loving generosity; to don Giuseppe Di Bernardo for spiritual assistance.

Credit: Antonello Velardi – Facebook

Giuliano Margherita, many people expected at the funeral

Many people are expected at the funeral of the 14-year-old boy. The whole community clings to the little angel who is no longer there.

Photo source from Pixabay

The story of Giuliano Margherita had moved all of Italy. Goodbye little angel.