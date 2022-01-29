Good news on Giuliano Ferrara’s health, admitted to the Grosseto hospital where he underwent angioplasty following a heart attack. “He is stable, the night passed quietly and this morning he asked for a book. Hurray!“, the journalist’s wife, Anselma Dell’Olio, told Adnkronos.

The founder of ‘Il Foglio’ underwent an angioplasty operation during the night, and was hospitalized in the intensive care unit of the hospital in the Tuscan capital. He was taken ill on Thursday evening, while he was in his countryside in Maremma and arrived at the hospital around 11 pm. Shortly after 1 Friday, January 28th he was urgently subjected to coronary angioplasty by the team. cardiology, led by Dr. Andrea Picchi.