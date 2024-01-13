He had been the victim of an accident in the woods, struck by a large tree. Giuliano Di Lenardo passed away forever after a month

After a month of prayers, sad news arrived. Giuliano Di Lenardo he didn't make it, he passed away forever at the age of 59.

Val Resia is in shock, many have clung to the family's pain. Giuliano Di Lenardo was the victim of an unpredictable accident on December 9th. He was in the Oseacco woods and was cutting down a tree together with his brothers, in an area belonging to the family. Unfortunately the large plant has it completely overwhelmed. He was immediately transported to the emergency room under code red and then transferred to intensive care.

Giuliano Di Lenardo surrendered after a month

For weeks, the man remained hospitalized in Udine and the entire community hoped for a miracle. Unfortunately, doctors were unable to save his life. The 59-year-old's body has surrendered.

The heartbreaking news was confirmed after a month by the First Citizen of Resia, Anna Micelli. In July Giuliano got married to his partner, after 12 years of relationship.

The words of the Mayor

For all these weeks we have prayed together with his wife and brothers Sandrino and Alberto. Giuliano was a person attached to life, cheerful and with a contagious smile. He was esteemed and appreciated by his fellow villagers and by all his colleagues at Cartigianato Ermolli di Maggio Udinese.

Everyone is saddened and in recent days they are sending their condolences and closeness to the 59-year-old's wife and relatives. Together they had prayed every day for the last month, hoping that the man would be able to return home. The doctors' attempts were to no avail. After 30 days within the walls of the health facility, Giuliano has took his last breath and flew into the sky. The last farewell will be celebrated on January 16th in the church of Oseacco di Resia.