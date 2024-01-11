Giuliano Amato, the “golden pensioner” who adds dizzying checks

Julian Beloved is among the pensioners richest in Italy. To the already huge revenues deriving from annuity from former parliamentariannow a new check has been added from his position at Constitutional Court. The total amount of money earned per month by Doctor Sottile – we read on Libero – is not as light as his nickname, in fact it is rather heavy, Amato receives a staggering check every month: €28,000 gross every 30 days. Commenting on his social security treatment in the spring of 2013, Amato said that the Italian problem is not that there are pensions of €11 thousand (how much he claimed to get 11 years ago net), but that there are young people and adults who, regardless of their merit, end up being crushed to lower levels“.

In any case – continues Libero – for the former head of the algorithm commissionwho resigned in controversy with Prime Minister Meloni, has recently added a new income, it is precisely 6,670 euros as a former constitutional judge, which thus brings the total (excluding the annuity as a former parliamentarian) above €28 thousand. In fact, there is no prohibition on cumulation: the former judge's pension can be added to the annuity and other social security payments.

