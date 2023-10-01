Government knocked out? Amato already speaks as prime minister. Bacchetta Meloni on Repubblica and presents his plan for migrants

Another clue that confirms the thesis launched by Affaritaliani.it. Giuliano Amato is already warming up to become prime minister in place of Giorgia Meloni. It seems that the wind is blowing towards a new executive of technicians or professors and Amato is already ready to get back into the field. This is also confirmed by today’s long double-page interview with Repubblica in which he seems to already be speaking as prime minister in pectore when he illustrates his recipe (very different from that of Giorgia Meloni) on migrants.

“Today we welcome those who are persecuted by a regime and reject those who are persecuted by hunger: this is unacceptable on a human rights level. Europe must overcome a great misunderstanding and finally recognize the status of economic refugee”says Amato, what a Meloni wand: “The recent package of measures on migrants? These are measures that only serve to demonstrate the existence of a problem, not to solve it. The sociologist Niklas Luhmann explained it well: when those in power know they are unable to find solutions, they raise the decibel of political language to give everyone the impression of being able to figure it out. This seems like one of those cases to me.”

Amato criticizes Meloni again on Repubblica, in what already seems like a programmatic manifesto for his hypothetical succession: “Giorgia Meloni’s problem is common to many other sovereignist right-wingers in Europe, as a recent article in the Economist reported: grappling with the need to govern, they realize that their extreme solutions are not practicable. And if before they shouted against Europe – Meloni’s case is before our eyes – then they are forced to invoke it as a problem solver. In Italy then it is history that complicates things a bit. Paolo Macry’s book on the Italian right explains it well. When the Christian Democrats disappeared, the party that had also incorporated the conservative populism of Guglielmo Giannini, this anti-system right mixed with what remained of fascism: Fratelli d’Italia was born from this singular mix. But today wouldn’t it be in the interest of Italian democracy to be able to have a conservative party that is no longer a fascist party?”.

Amato also talks about Meloni’s contradictions between von der Leyen and Orbán: “Yes, it is a difficult situation for everyone. For the prime minister, because she is pressed to the right by the League. And for Salvini himself who is leading to the alliance with Marine Le Pen a party rooted in Italian democracy. I can’t understand this, but I’m not the only one.” However, Amato denies rumors of his rise to the role of prime minister: “I read it and I don’t know if it’s more painful or more comical. I understand that Italy is increasingly a country of the elderly, but the mere idea of ​​entrusting the government to an 85-year-old man demonstrates a distrust in the younger generations that Italy does not deserve.”

