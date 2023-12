After the verdict, Giuliani said he had “nothing to do” with the comments against the employees and that he will appeal | Photo: EFE/EPA/JIM LO SCALZO

A jury in Washington, capital of the United States, determined this Friday (15) that the former mayor of New York (1994-2001) and lawyer for former President Donald Trump (2017-2021) Rudolph Giuliani must pay approximately $148 million to two Georgia state election officials for defamatory statements made against them following the 2020 presidential election.

According to information from CNN, Ruby Freeman should receive around US$16 million for defamation and US$20 million for emotional distress. Her daughter, Shaye Moss, will be entitled to about $17 million for defamation and $20 million for emotional distress. The jury also awarded $75 million in punitive damages.

Giuliani did not testify during the trial, in which video and audio were played that showed the former New York mayor alleging that the two election workers placed too many ballots in ballot boxes and were caught on video allegedly passing each other a USB drive. , which would actually be a ginger candy, as part of an electoral fraud scheme.

The two election workers alleged that they were victims of threats and lost job opportunities due to Giuliani's statements.

After the verdict, he said that “the absurdity of the number [US$ 148

milhões] highlights the absurdity of the entire process.”

“I had nothing to do with the comments they received,” claimed the former New York mayor, who said that the threats against Moss and Freeman reported at the trial were “abhorrent, they are deplorable”, but that he is the target of “ comments like these every day.”

“My comments [sobre as duas funcionárias] they were not along those lines,” said Giuliani, who stated that he will file an appeal.