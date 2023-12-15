Prudence was never the great virtue of Rudy Giuliani (New York, 1944), Donald Trump's lawyer and former mayor of New York, but surely an outburst has never been more expensive for him. A judge from the District of Columbia (Washington) has sentenced him this Friday to pay 148 million dollars (136 million euros) to Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss, mother and daughter, two electoral officials from the State of Georgia.

The ruling understands that Giuliani destroyed both their reputations and caused them extraordinary “emotional distress” by spreading baseless lies about their involvement in a plot to steal the 2020 presidential election from Donald J. Trump.

The large compensation is divided between the money that the famous lawyer must pay for his responsibility in the defamation (about 16 million for each of the plaintiffs) and for the emotional anguish he caused them (20 million per head). To these amounts we must add 75 million in damages.

The mood of the jury was undoubtedly influenced by the hours of emotional testimony of mother and daughter, who already appeared before the congressional committee that investigated on January 6 to tell how their life took a dramatic turn on December 3, 2020, when Giuliani suggested for the first time that they had participated in electoral fraud to steal Georgia from Trump, a pivotal state that was essential in Joe Biden's victory, which has been proven legitimate time and time again, despite the fact that the former president still refuses to recognize it.

The trigger was a tweet from the lawyer. It said (caps included): “WATCH: Video footage from Georgia shows suitcases full of ballots pulled out from under a table AFTER supervisors told poll workers to make room and 4 people stayed behind to continue counting votes.” . From there the phone calls and messages with insults, threats and racist attacks began. Both documented some of these attacks, which included anonymous people wishing them to be hanged or lynched. There were those who fantasized about hearing the sound of their necks breaking. And some guys showed up at his house to carry out “a citizen's arrest.”

Giuliani, who continued to repeat his lies about the two women this week in statements to the press outside the courthouse, showed no emotion when hearing the verdict, according to witnesses in the courtroom. Later, he lamented to reporters that they had not allowed him “to present a single piece of evidence during the process.” Another lie. “I am sure that when the case reaches a fair court, it will be reversed quickly,” she added.

Giuliani's judicial ordeal does not end here. He has a pending criminal case against Trump and 18 other people accused of trying to subvert the results of the 2020 elections. Giuliani has declared himself innocent and the victim of “political persecution.”

Friday's sentence is another nail in the grave of the reputation of the lawyer, who in another life was a scourge of organized crime from the New York Prosecutor's Office, and a city councilor during the terrorist attacks of September 11, in the face of which he demonstrated a firmness and empathy that earned him the nickname “mayor of America.” He then became rich by consulting security for companies and countries, and launched a catastrophic presidential run in 2008. When Donald Trump launched his, Giuliani immediately supported him and became his personal lawyer and one of his closest collaborators during the years. years of the White House.

Although the former president is not blessed with the virtue of prudence, it is clear which attribute he values ​​most in his collaborators: loyalty. And, once again, Giuliani has once again demonstrated it, despite the fact that, as is the case, that loyalty costs him bankruptcy.

