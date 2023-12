Former New York mayor and Trump lawyer listed debts of between $100 million and $500 million and assets totaling about $10 million | Photo: EFE/EPA/JIM LO SCALZO

Former New York mayor (1994-2001) and lawyer for former American president Donald Trump (2017-2021) Rudolph Giuliani declared bankruptcy in a New York federal court this Thursday (21), six days after a jury trial Washington ordered him to pay around $148 million to two Georgia state election officials for statements deemed defamatory against them following the 2020 presidential election.

According to information from CNN, Giuliani listed debts of between US$100 million and US$500 million and assets totaling around US$10 million.

At the civil trial in Washington, the two election workers alleged that they were victims of threats and lost job opportunities due to Giuliani's statements that they had both participated in an electoral fraud scheme.

After the verdict, the former mayor said that “the absurdity of the value

[US$ 148 milhões] highlights the absurdity of the entire process.”

Ted Goodman, Giuliani's political adviser, said Thursday that “no one could reasonably believe that Mayor Rudy Giuliani would be capable of paying such a large punitive sum.”

He stated that the bankruptcy filing “will provide Mayor Giuliani the opportunity and time to file an appeal, while also providing transparency to his finances under the supervision of the bankruptcy court, to ensure that all creditors are treated equally and fair throughout the process.”