In the wake of his former boss, Donald Trump, he is now the lawyer and former mayor of New York, Rudolph Giuliani, who has been denounced by an employee who accuses him of alleged harassment, sexual assault and non-payment of wages. Noelle Dunphy, who worked in his office between 2019 and 2021, draws a profile of the demolishing politician and lawyer by presenting him as a Viagra addict who demanded “satisfying his sexual demands” as a condition of keeping his job and liked to have “oral sex » while on the phone with his clients, including Trump. According to the lawsuit, that made him “feel like Bill Clinton.”

Apparently, the requirements began shortly after Noelle Dunphy joined Giuliani as business consultant and director of development. As CBS News and ‘The Hill’, media outlets that have had access to the 70-page complaint, have revealed, the former mayor lavished himself on sexual comments and “began to demand that Mrs. Dunphy work at home and in hotel rooms to to be at your entire disposal.” A week after entering the firm, the first assault occurred in the guest suite of Giuliani’s apartment, which would have summoned Dunphy there for a day of work, according to the alleged victim’s lawyers.

The accusation underlines that the politician “drank morning, noon and night, and got drunk frequently, so his behavior was always unpredictable.” Precisely, during those “alcoholic ramblings”, he used to make “sexist, racist and anti-Semitic comments, which made the workplace unbearable.” Apart from his groping and requests of a sexual nature “at any time”, with phrases such as that it was impossible for him to work as long as “you didn’t take care of ‘this'”, Giuliani would have ordered the adviser to work naked, in a bikini or dressed in some shorts and an American flag. The woman herself affirms that she felt “extreme pressure” in the face of the harassment.

But the complaint goes further. The adviser demands two million euros from Giuliani, which, apparently, he refused to pay her despite the fact that his employment contract allegedly included a salary of one million euros per year. As reported by CBS News, the only condition that the former mayor would have imposed is that the payment be made indirectly and that the contract remain in absolute secrecy as long as he did not conclude the separation process from his third wife. Dunphy assures that she was fired from her in 2021 and in the end she only received 12,000 dollars, just over 11,000 euros, as payment.

The lawyer smiles in 2016 with Donald Trump, in the first weeks of his presidency



Reuters







Giuliani, 78, has not yet ruled, but his legal representatives have already “categorically” denied the charges contained in a “not serious” complaint. Among these revelations, the former employee also alludes to alleged arrangements by the former mayor consisting of offering pardons to certain convicts in exchange for money that would later be shared with Donald Trump during his presidential term.

Dunphy claims to have video and audio recordings that would support his claim. However, the circle close to the conservative politician (and previously a Democrat and independent) believes that it is a set of “falsehoods” and has insinuated that the legal action seeks only financial compensation of about 9 million euros, which the plaintiff would have tried to achieve with “other personalities” as well. “Mayor Giuliani’s life of public service speaks for itself and he will pursue all available appeals and counterclaims,” ​​said Giuliani’s spokesman, Ted Goodman.

The sentence for abuses of Trump



The lawsuit filed in a New York court comes just a few days after Donald Trump was judicially sentenced to pay compensation of five million for committing sexual abuse against the writer E. Jean Carroll in the mid-nineties and then defaming her. If this sentence has fallen like a blow to the Republican Party, the accusation of a sexual crime against who has been the magnate’s legal squire, and an emblematic reference to the front of the city of New York in the 90s and beginnings of this century, threatens to seriously tarnish the image of conservatism. And above all the dark stage of political Trumpism, whose social aspect is already mired up to its neck since the assault on the Capitol in 2021.



Giuliani tours ‘ground zero’ in Manhattan days after the 9/11 attacks in the company of New York Governor George Pataki and UN Secretary General Kofi Annan



AFP







Giuliani does not enjoy a peaceful old age either. No one would have predicted it at Christmas 2001 when ‘Time’ magazine named him ‘America’s Mayor’, at the height of his tenure. In the eighties he gained fame as a prosecutor for exercising a strong hand against crime, during his first municipal term his popularity increased for cleaning the streets of New York from a long epidemic of crimes and the 9/11 attacks finished sculpting his legend by taking control of a destroyed capital and a frightened, stupefied and aimless society.

It was his later association with Donald Trump, already outside of politics, that infected his record. The then president of the United States hired him as his personal lawyer in 2018 to counter investigations into the Russian plot. Special counsel Robert Mueller was investigating a possible conspiracy between Trump’s closest circle and the Kremlin to promote the tycoon’s electoral victory in 2016, when he prevailed over Democrat Hillary Clinton. Mueller ultimately exonerated the president in 2019 of any plotting, but the two held a hard-fought match for much of the legislature.

victim of the toxic effect



Guliani, according to political chroniclers, went into a tailspin during those years in which he enjoyed broad power in the shadow of Trump and the White House, although always from his office table since he did not hold any public office. The toxic effect of his boss permeated him quickly and surprisingly in the eyes of American society, which saw him get involved in a federal investigation for his dealings in Ukraine and the apparent maneuvers to obtain information about the businesses of Hunter Biden -son of the current US president – ​​in the former republic now invaded by Russia. The FBI even raided his house within this lengthy investigation in which he seized computer material.

The veteran politician, the son of Italian emigrants, also faces a multimillion-dollar lawsuit from an electoral vote counting company for allegedly linking it to the famous and false fraud denounced by Trump as justification for his defeat in the 2020 presidential elections. A court of New York has disqualified him from practicing his profession throughout the State after the accumulation of “false and misleading” statements about the electoral campaign that he carried out as a lawyer.

Very few chroniclers can explain the decline of who in his day was ‘Time’s’ man of the year, a figure envied by not a few European leaders and one of the most charismatic politicians in the United States, capable of even surpassing the majesty of the House Blanca with a sincere, civic and righteous speech. He began practicing law in 1969, fourteen years later he rose to the top as Manhattan district attorney – the same position that has embarrassed Trump in the ‘Stormy Weather case’ – and then he held the seat of mayor of New York in 1994. In the middle is his time at the Department of Justice during the presidency of Ronald Reagan.



The awkward press conference where the hair dye ran down the lawyer’s cheek while he was making a speech in favor of the false electoral fraud defended by Trump



AFP







All that baggage and the numerous accumulated covers make his fall even sadder. The cruel metaphor that best reveals this fall into the abyss possibly resides in that press conference in November 2020, when he vehemently denounced the alleged irregularities in the presidential elections while a stream of hair dye fell down one of his cheeks in the middle of the heated speech.

Grass of social networks, another setback to his long aired image happened in the middle of Trump’s electoral campaign on account of an absurd ruling by his team of advisers. They wanted to hold a rally in Philadelphia in front of the luxurious Four Seasons hotel, but in the end they led Giuliani and dozens of journalists into a stinking parking lot in front of a garden store called, coincidentally, Four Seasons. For greater embarrassment, from the location where Giuliani spoke, a crematorium and a ‘sex shop’ could be seen.