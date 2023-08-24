Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, indicted alongside former President Donald Trump for their alleged attempt to influence the results of the 2020 presidential election in Georgia, has turned himself in to authorities. The former president is expected to do the same on August 24.

Justice waits for Donald Trump.

Rudy Giuliani, former mayor of New York and confidante of Donald Trump, turned himself in to Justice in Atlanta, Georgia, where he is accused of trying to reverse the results of the 2020 elections where Trump was defeated by Joe Biden.

The indictment, by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, singles out Trump, Giuliani and 17 other people from conspire to subvert the will of the voters after the 2020 election.

Giuliani, who was released after being booked like the other defendants, posted $150,000 bail, second only to the $200,000 Trump will have to pay.

Giuliani, 79, is accused by the Justice of making false statements about alleged electoral fraud, including to leaders of other states such as Arizona and Pennsylvania, to try to convince them to approve an alternative electoral list to keep Donald Trump in power.

“I am going to Georgia and I feel very, very good because I feel that I am defending the rights of all Americans,” the lawyer told the press at the time.

This August 23, he said that “this impeachment is a farce. It is an attack against … not only against me, not only against President Trump, not only against the people in this impeachment, some of whom I don’t even know; this It’s an attack on the American people.”

Several defendants appear before the Georgia State Court

Before him, John Eastman, a former lawyer for Donald Trump, and Scott Hall, a Republican poll watcher, were in attendance Tuesday at the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office.

Also in attendance in Georgia were other high-profile defendants including Jenna Ellis, a lawyer who prosecutors say tried to convince state legislators to illegally nominate presidential picks, and lawyer Sidney Powell, accused of spreading false news about the Georgia election. and tampering with voting equipment in rural Coffee County.

In 2020, Georgia was one of the states where Trump lost by narrow marginsso the Republicans, without evidence, said that the election was rigged in favor of Joe Biden.

Giuliani was one of the most visible faces in the fraud allegations pushed by Republicans to benefit Trump.

Many do not forget the press conference that he offered denouncing the alleged fraud, while drops of brown sweat ran down his forehead, something that the public attributed to some type of product that he had used to try to cover his gray hair.

John Eastman, Jeffrey Clark, Sidney Powell and Rudy Giuliani speak in a combination of archival photos taken in 2020 and 2021. © Jim Bourg, Elijah Nouvelage, Yuri Gripas / Reuters

He gave the talk in Philadelphia, near a crematorium and a sex shop, outside a small landscaping business called Four Seasons Total Landscaping, which his team mistook for Four Seasons, the upscale hotel chain.

Giuliani, who was mayor of New York between 1994 and 2001 and recognized for facing the attacks against the twin towers on September 11, 2001, was distinguished with the title of Honorary Knight of Her Majesty by Queen Elizabeth II of England and the magazine ‘Time’ named him “person of the year” in 2001, but his figure has been in decline for years.

Without Trump, Republican hopefuls compete for a seat in the first presidential debate

The Republican presidential hopefuls attacked each other in their first debate, taking advantage of the absence of the party’s favorite for the 2024 nomination, Donald Trump.

Vivek Ramaswamy, the tech entrepreneur, received several insults from some of his rivals. “We don’t need to bring in a rookie,” former Vice President Mike Pence commented, while former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie called out Ramaswamy for sounding “like ChatGPT.”

Ramaswamy responded that those present were “bought and paid for” and accused Ron DeSantis of being a “super PAC puppet,” referring to the independent political action committees that normally raise millions of dollars in funds from corporations and individuals.

With 14 months to go before the elections, Trump leads the voting intention among Republicans despite the four criminal charges that fall on his shoulders.

Trump, 77, released a prerecorded interview with conservative commentator Tucker Carlson on the X social network just before the debate began. The interview had 74 million views during its 46 minutes.

Trump plans to turn himself in at the Fulton County Jail on Thursday. According to the former president, the investigation is politically motivated, which is why he constantly attacks the prosecutors who accuse him.

Donald Trump faces criminal charges in four separate cases, one in Washington for his alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election results and another in Florida for bringing classified documents into his mansion when he ceased to be president.

With EFE and Reuters