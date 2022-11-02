The name of Giuliana Rengifo He has once again taken over the covers of shows, but this time not because of a revived conflict with Magaly Medina or because of bickering with a celebrity character, but because his number for “The Great Show” this week would be harmed due to because his dancer George Neyra would no longer be on the show.

As indicated by the dancer, after Giuliana suffered a fall at the last gala of the dance reality show, Gisela Valcárcel would have decided to remove him from the Saturday space without giving him any further explanation. Given what happened, “America today” did not take long to comment on the event and expose unknown incidents about the performance of George Neyra in recent days.

Giuliana dancer did not attend “EGS” rehearsal

Ethel Pozo took the floor to mention that, on the recent holiday for the Day of the Dead, all the dancers of “El gran show” attended their rehearsals as was appropriate. However, who did not arrive at the meeting was George Neyra.

“On Monday, everyone came to rehearse, artists with their dancers. Giuliana was there with George Neyra despite what happened (the fall). On Tuesday, the holiday, after the Halloween parties, Giuliana Rengifo’s partner did not appear”, maintained the daughter of Gisela Valcárcel.

Ethel commits infidence about Giuliana Rengifo’s dancer

In addition, he specified that they tried to communicate with him by telephone. Obtaining no response, they even had to call members of his family, but they were unable to locate him.