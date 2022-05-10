Giuliana Rengifo announced that it will take legal action against El Show del Rating Reality Peru, the page that assured that it starred in an ampay with Christian Domínguez. In an exclusive interview with América today, the cumbia singer indicated that she will go “to the last consequences” to defend her honor.

“I am a mother, I have 3 daughters, I have a family and it is really outrageous that they want to profit from my image insanely, leaving me as the lover… I am tired, fed up, disgusted. This page is going to have to pay until the last consequences for what it is doing ”, Said the interpreter this Tuesday, May 10.

Giuliana Rengifo communicated with Pamela Franco

With the intention of not generating misunderstandings, Giuliana Rengifo contacted directly with Pamela Franco and clarified that the alleged ampay with Christian Domínguez was not real.

“Yesterday (May 9) I talked with Pamela, they have a wonderful home, c on Christian Domínguez I have no friendship I’ve known him for many years because we’re musical colleagues, but I don’t have his phone number and it’s outrageous that they say, with a first and last name, that they’ve seen me in his truck ‘plating’”, he commented.

Remember episode of infidelity

At another point in the interview with America today, Giuliana Rengifo mentioned that in the past she suffered infidelity, so she would be unable to get involved in a romance.

“I’ve never gotten into any relationship, I don’t need to and I wouldn’t because they’ve gotten into mine and I know what it feels like, so please tell them to stop qualifying me,” he said.

What did Christian Domínguez say about the false ampay?

Christian Domínguez categorically denied having been with Giuliana Rengifo after a show page spread such false information.

“What they say is false, there are people who like to profit from ridicule. It is not the first time, a month and a half ago the same photo was published with me and Yahaira Plasencia. They are profiting and scamming people.”