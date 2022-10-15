Despite the fact that both work together in “El gran show”, Gabriella Herrera did not hesitate to make the popular TikTok video that Magaly Medina trended by making fun of Giuliana Rengifo and his past love affairs. This publication would have discouraged the cumbiambera, who did not hesitate to speak about it.

Days after ‘Urraca’ issued expressions against her detractor, ‘la oficial”s tiktok became a trend on platforms due to the catchy rhythm that DJ ROY composed for her with a good sound mix. For this reason, several figures from the show are performing this trend, and Gabriela Herrera was not going to be the exception.

What did Giuliana Rengifo say about Gabriela’s tiktok?

Magaly Medina made several comments about the love ties that the cumbiambera had in the past and even advised her to wear a costume for this Halloween. Given the grace that her words caused, thousands of users replicated this famous Tiktok.

Due to the commotion that Gabriela Herrera caused on social networks by publishing Magaly Medina’s Tiktok, Giuliana Rengifo spoke: “How sad that in my same field they screw you knowing the victim. Anyway, I keep moving forward with the blessing of God and my fans.”

Giuliana Rengifo spoke before Gabriela Herrera’s tiktok. Photo: @giulianarengifo/Instagram

Gabriela Herrera’s tiktok

Samuel Suárez released the video of Gabriela Herrera, who did not care so much about having Giuliana Rengifo as a partner in “The Great Show” and made fun of her detractor’s comments.

“Hello, ‘Samu’. Gabrielita wants a show. I already see Rengifo outraged by that, “said a user, and, a short time later, the singer spoke.