Giuliana Rengifo She is one of the most representative cumbia singers in Peru. This time she, along with Leysi Suárez, was invited to 'Everything leaks', a program hosted by Samu Suárez, in which they both talked about gifts from fans. Among them, cars, properties and even marriage proposals.

Why did Giuliana Rengifo sell roses given by a fan?

The singer began by saying: “They have now offered me an engagement ring and to marry me, but I don't want to. He is a fan for many years, I know him, he always insists, but I said no, I am very single“, said.

Giuliana Renfigo She revealed that that same fan once gave her five hundred roses, but she decided to sell them. “I was going to have a performance in a theater and 500 roses arrived in my dressing room. What I did with the roses was sell them, I sold them for 500 soles. Those bouquets cost a lot of money, I think. I sold them to a friend, I'm allergic to flowers“yes,” said the cumbiambera.

Was Giuliana Rengifo in love with Alfredo Zambrano?

During an interview for a podcast, Rengifo opened his heart and revealed: “You can't fall in love with someone you've known for a month or a month and a half. There is no way,” she noted.cumbia singer. Given this, Tilsa Lozano asked him if he believes that Magaly Medina's husband had strong feelings towards her. “In reality, what had to happen happened. If he was in love, or he liked me for a long time, or he wanted to meet me for a long time… it's already over”he added.

