Nothing was kept silent. Giuliana Rengifo was the most recent guest on the program ‘América hoy’, where she commented on the explosive statements given to her by a local media that recalled her well-known feud with Maricarmen Marín. The interpreter revealed that her fights with the former jury ‘I am’ occurred for several years, which caused her to be banned from several television programs, including all the shows on Latin.

What did Giuliana Rengifo say about Ricardo Morán?

Giuliana Rengifo He expanded on his discussions with Maricarmen Marin over the years. Although they currently get along better, the bad vibes between the two involved many people who took issue with one of the two. One of these was Ricardo Morán, who worked with the interpreter of ‘Pasito tun tun’ for a long time in the imitation program ‘I am’.

Rengifo revealed that, when she crossed paths with the theater director, Morán decided not to greet her. “It was quite a coincidence that when Maricarmen left the program where he was, they invited me after many years… it was a Morán program. I saw him passing by and he never greeted me. I looked at him to greet him and never. They are very friends“Giuliana stated.

What did Maricarmen Marín say to Giuliana Rengifo that made her cry?

Giuliana Rengiforevealed a difficult situation that he experienced with Maricarmen Marinwhen she had just joined the Agua Bella orchestra, which affected her deeply.

“One (of these shows) was in Chimbote, they were going to sing with Lizandro Meza, and I was going (…). They finish singing, they enter the dressing room and I was sitting and Maricarmen could see her ‘bubbies’ and he I said: ‘Get ready because you can be seen’. And she answers: ‘What, are you a lesbian?’. I went to the bathroom to cry. I felt bad,” Rengifo said for the YouTube program ‘Coffee with Chevez‘, from Trome.

