He didn’t have it easy. Giuliana Rengifo has struggled since she was little to make a name for herself in the world of music. From her humble beginnings to her rise to fame with beautiful waterthe interpreter has worked very hard to get a space in show business for many years

How did Giuliana Rengifo know she wanted to be a singer?

The interpreter recounted that her love for music was born since she was very little. She told that used to “sing in front of the mirror using a microphone-shaped comb”.

Likewise, Giuliana indicates that one of the first memories she has regarding music is of her singing on stage on the day of her first communion.

“At school, in performances, it was always: ‘who comes out to sing? who’s out dancing?’ Rengifo… Father’s Day, Mother’s Day, anniversary, everything…”, said Giuliana.

The Piurana admits that she always sought to improve herself and achieve a better standard of living for herself and her family, and that she hoped that music would be the solution she was looking for.

“ I remember all the things I’ve been through, they haven’t been easy… I looked out the window, I saw my house and I said: ‘someday my destiny will change’ ”, Rengifo revealed through tears.

How did Giuliana Rengifo start in music?

The artistic career of the cumbiambera would begin with her joining the orchestra Piura Boys, at the young age of 14 years. The singer revealed that she was paid 80 soles per show.

His participation in this group allowed him to gain experience on stage and become better known. AND This led her to contact the manager of Agua Bella, and she was accepted at the age of 15. Thus, she moved from Piura to Lima to be able to participate in the band’s tours.

His life changed thanks to his entry into the world of cumbia and its traditional “I pass tun tun “which made her the famous performer of popular music that she is today.

Giuliana blames her dancer for forgetting the choreography, but Belén blocks her: “They both got lost”

Giuliana Rengifo She is not going through a good moment on an artistic level due to the controversy in which she has been involved after being accused of having gotten into the relationship with the cumbiambera Arantxa Mori. But that is not all. At the seventh gala of “El gran show”, the singer expected to unleash applause with her performance, but it was the opposite. Multiple failures were witnessed when she had to dance in the water.