the romance between Giuliana Rengifo and the notary Paul Pineda It would have lasted only a few weeks. the guardian of Magaly Medina occupied covers after learning that the professional was not divorced and, after interviews and versions of other characters, the cumbiambera, finally, explained what her current sentimental situation is.

As it is recalled, the notary and his wife came forward to offer their version of the romance with Giuliana Rengifo and Magaly Medina was no stranger to the subject. Hints between television figures resurfaced and even Halloween costumes were recommended.

What did Giuliana Rengifo say?

This Saturday, October 22, Giuliana Rengifo visited “El gran show” once again and surprised the cast of the reality show with her latest statements about her love situation, she was even consulted about her affair with notary Paul Pineda.

“I’m single, Gisela. I am single, without commitment. Happy,” she said at the start. Immediately, Tilsa Lozano did not hesitate to question him about the last of her outgoings. Giuliana Rengifo explained: “I always said we were friends. We are friends to this day. At the time it was a pleasure, a kiss passed, but nothing more.

Giuliana Rengifo sends a notarial letter to Magaly Medina

Due to the offensive comments that Magaly Medina made live about Giuliana Rengifo, the cumbiambera did not hesitate to send her a notarized letter hoping that her critic would rectify herself.

“You have harmed my public image and reputation by qualifying me with insulting derogatory adjectives such as ‘pelandusca’, which in the dictionary of the Royal Academy of the Spanish Language means ‘prostitute’… degrading epithets do not affect the public sphere under any circumstances of my activity and lack public interest”, can be read in the document.