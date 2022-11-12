Giuliana Rengifo He goes through a difficult time after revealing that he is a victim of extortion. The cumbiambera told her followers about it through a story on her Instagram account.

“Yesterday I received calls and videos of guns to extort money. They wanted money so they don’t kill me, “she began by saying the message of the participant of” The great show “.

Likewise, he claimed to have knowledge of who would be behind these criminals and lamented the level of insecurity that exists in Peru. “They are sent by two people to make an attempt on my life. How terrible, my God. Every day our country is more dangerous”, he concluded.

Giuliana Rengifo revealed that her life is in danger. Photo: Instagram capture/Giuliana Rengifo

Giuliana Rengifo accused of interfering in the relationship of the cumbiambera Arantxa Mori

The interpreter of “Que poco” was pointed out as having been the reason for the break between the relationship between Arantxa Mori, a member of Vanessa y las Tremendas, and the politician Eduardo Rimachi. The dancer went to the set of “Magaly TV, the firm” to show the tests.

According to Mori, the two met last year when Giuliana Rengifo was hired to sing for Rimachi’s political campaign. “In January (2022) I found out about the friendship they had, a friendship of which I did not approve. I saw gestures that were not from a friend. It did not seem right to me that he stays to drink until late at night.

He added that the breaking point occurred when he found out about Giuliana’s tiktok in the lawyer’s room, so he decided to put an end to their six-year relationship. “She is a mean, calculating woman. She has no qualms about going through whoever she is to get what she wants” he added.

Giuliana Rengifo assures that her former dancer owes her money

The singer Giuliana Rengifo commented that George Neyra, her former dance partner from “El gran show”, left the program owing her money.

However, the choreographer did not remain silent and sent him a sharp response. “I don’t owe anyone anything. They can say many things. It’s their word against mine “, he expressed to” Love and fire “.