Giuliana Rengifo was very harsh with the statement released by the singer Brunella Torpoco, in which she confirmed that she will be away from music for a while, due to the attack suffered by the family of the salsa singer in Callao, when several bullets hit the entrance of the house of his grandmother and mother.

The artist spoke with the newspaper El Popular and indicated that she is very dissatisfied with the response from the Police: “If what you are saying is true, then it is a shame that the authorities have not done anything so far.” Likewise, she continued very firmly in her position: “I would not stop working, I am honest, I would not release a statement and say that I am moving away from music because they are extorting me. The truth is, I would say it directly to the Police and get guarantees for my life. In my case, I am a single mother and I need to continue working.”

Finally, Giuliana Rengifo clarified that she has not experienced a similar situation regarding music; however, she would not have taken the same measures as Brunella Torpoco: “They haven’t messed with my work, exactly, but they have extorted a certain amount of money from me for Christmas, because I made chocolate in Piura.”

Giuliana Rengifo did not accept the challenge to call Alfredo Zambrano

The singer Giuliana Rengifo visited the set of “America Today” to talk with the hosts of the program and played a sckech that consisted of doing uncomfortable challenges or drinking some juice with not so common ingredients.

That is why, when asked if she could call her ex-lover Alfredo Zambrano, she flatly refused: “Are you serious? I don’t have an ex. (…) But, do I really have to do it? What do I do? Better a juice”.

Dalia Durán responded to Giuliana Rengifo for her statements

After the economic crisis that Cuban Dalia Durán is going through for the second time after her separation from cumbiambero John Kelvin was made known, one of the people who was very tough was the artist Giuliana Rengifo.

The model could not keep quiet and replied: “For starters, I don’t know her, and she doesn’t know me, I’ve never seen her. I understand that she is the medium, but she has to respect me as a woman and a mother. I don’t have it easy, I don’t have a mother who tells me ‘go to work’ and you save that money in a lullaby”.