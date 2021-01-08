Giuliana Rengifo was moved when she spoke about the difficulties she has gone through since starting the coronavirus pandemicIn addition to having his musical career slowed down, he has not been able to see his family for almost a year.

In an interview with América Espectáculos, the cumbia singer He explained that he felt very sad to spend his birthday away from those he loves the most. “It has been depressing, I think I have not had my birthday. I don’t see my family, we are already going to be a year away (apart) and I don’t see my family. I have tried to live with the virus and take care of myself but it really is very hard, ”he commented through tears.

The former member of Agua bella said that her family is in her native Piura, while she remains in Lima without being able to visit them, because she fears infecting them with COVID-19. “My family is in Piura and I have a family here, I have a cousin who has her little girls who suffer from asthma, so she is not going to expose them that way. I also have little daughters, I also take care of them a lot. It’s very hard, we’ve all been shocked, “he added.

Giuliana Rengifo He hopes to gradually resume his activities in the artistic medium, for the moment he has been preparing for his next concert that he called El reencuentro. “It is a live show, open, it will be launched from our page El reencuentro. Four well-known companions that people locate from the cumbia (they will be present). Little by little they will see the surprises in my social networks ”, he concluded.

