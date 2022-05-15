He told her everything! Giuliana Rengifo He was upset by Magaly Medina’s statements about the time the singer dated Alfredo Zambrano. In addition, she told for the first time the details of her outings and the romantic treatment that the notary had towards her, since she never had to sneak into the notary’s house.

On the other hand, indicated that the popular ‘Urraca’ refers to her in that way, because she would be ‘hurt’ and does not accept that they have had an affair in the past.

All this controversy began after the show host talked about the relationship between the artist and the notary, implying that this romance meant nothing to him. This caused discomfort in Guiliana, who did not hesitate to answer loud and clear.

Giuliana Rengifo assures that she did not get into any relationship

Giuliana Rengifo denied having been with Alfredo Zambrano while he had a relationship with Magaly Medina. In addition, she clarified that she dated him when she was single, so she does not consider that she did anything wrong.

“The only thing I was looking for when I said that I had something with the man is that I never got into any relationship, well many thought that I was the third in discord . They already said that at that time, six years ago, they were both single and that’s where I was with him,” he explained to Trome.

In addition, he added: “It does not add up to me to say that we had a relationship and I clarify that I never entered or left his house hooded. He entered and I left with her driver, because he also sent me to pick me up from the airport, he is a gentleman, but the lady does not get over it and she must understand that we all have a past and carry a ‘backpack’.

Giuliana Rengifo intervenes in a fight between Janet Barboza and Alfredo Zambrano. Photo: Capture/Willax/Instagram/LR

Giuliana Rengifo attacks Magaly Medina

The interpreter of “Agua de Veneno” sent strong comments against the presenter and mentioned that Magaly’s criticism is due to the fact that she does not overcome the relationship she had with her current husband 6 years ago.

“Yes, she is also hurt and I think she is one more victim because my conscience is clear, I think his is not. Sure. A relationship is for two, but I was never the other. Anyway, she criticizes and attacks women and does not realize the damage she does , is an opinologist and what she does is rubbish. I hope that she never again expresses herself with insulting qualifications towards me, ”she stated.

Giuliana Rengifo was fed up with the qualifiers she has received from Magaly Medina. Photo: Composite/Willax Capture/Instagram

Giuliana Rengifo on Magaly and her notary

The cameras of “Love and fire” approached the former member of Agua Bella to find out her opinion regarding the conflict between Janet Barboza and the couple. This after the host of “America today” branded the husband of “Urraca” as a ‘penguin’.

“Do you think the notary has a dirty conscience?” asked the reporter. “I think so,” replied the singer. Next, when mentioning the name of Magaly Medina, she pointed out that ‘is one more victim’ .

Giuliana Rengifo reveals her doubts about ‘ampay’ with Christian Domínguez

The images shared on social networks about an alleged ampay between Christian Domínguez and Giuliana Rengifo annoyed the singer and hinted that Magaly Medía would be behind the account that spread the video. “I was very outraged. She was reviewing the page and everything (the content) was from the program of the lady (Magaly Medina). So what makes you think. They sent me several screenshots of many people who say that he is linked to the program, to the channel, to his fans. So, the producer ‘reposts’ it, to the same lady… ”, she pointed out.

Giuliana Rengifo called Pamela Franco after “ampay” with cumbiambero

The singer specified that she had called Pamela Franco after the “ampay” with Christian Domínguez came to light. Giuliana Rengifo said that she contacted the leader of Puro Sentimiento to tell her that she had no relationship with her colleague.

“I wrote to her on Instagram, because she is not my friend either. As women and she as the head of her household, it is good that she knows that (the ampay) is false, and support among women is important, ”she indicated.

Giuliana Rengifo will take legal action for ‘ampay’ with Christian Domínguez

Tired of the alleged ampay with Christian Domínguez, Giuliana Rengifo assured that she will denounce the page that spread the images with the cumbiambero, making them believe that they have an alleged relationship. “I am a mother, I have three daughters, I have a family, and it is really outrageous that she wants to profit from my image insanely, leaving me as the lover (…) I am tired, fed up, disgusted. This page is going to have to pay to the last consequences for what it is doing”, said the artist.

Magaly denies responsibility for the alleged ampay of Christian and Giuliana

After Giuliana Rengifo accuse Magaly Medina of having created a false account to defame her, the host of “Magaly tv, la firma” manifested herself on her program and She refused to be the author of the supposed ampay that had the singer and Christian Domínguez as protagonists.

“It does not occur to many of these people to blame my fans, whom I thank all my life for their support, who have 50 accounts with my name on them. I thank you because it is a way of showing us your love. Thank you very much to all of them. I don’t conspire or collude with my fans to go and attack someone.”

Giuliana Rengifo moved when talking about her daughters

The singer appeared in “En boca de todos”, on Friday, May 6, to participate in the special for Mother’s Day. In this sense, Giuliana Rengifo took a few minutes to apologize to her children for her mistakes. “From here I want to talk to my daughters and tell them: I’m sorry if I’ve made some mistakes,” she said. “We are not perfect as moms, so please excuse me. I love you and everything I do is for you,” she added.

Would Giuliana Rengifo have a gift for Magaly Medina?

The interpreter of “Corazón” began her new facet as an entrepreneur with her clothing store. Giuliana Rengifo was consulted on whether she would give Magaly Medina a gift, to which she was very brief with her response. “A passionate red dress,” she expressed. “Of course, so that the flame of passion remains intact in her marriage! (…) Any of her dresses would fit her, ”she added. On the other hand, she was strange that the cameras of “Magaly TV, the firm” are not present at the opening of your premises. “Why didn’t you send the cameras? I think I’m banned from her channel, ”she mentioned.