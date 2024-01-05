Rosa Fuentes He dared to talk about his love life in the interview he gave this afternoon to Samuel Suarez in his program 'Everything is filtered'. The businesswoman, who revealed that she frequently frequents Paolo Hurtado, said that she currently maintains a good parental relationship with the soccer player and both strive to give the best upbringing to their children. Along these lines, Giuliana Rengifo, who was also invited to the program, sent him a strong message.

What did Giuliana Rengifo say to Rosa Fuentes?

After Rosa Fuentes gave his defense, the cumbia singer took the microphone and advised him. She assured that she has also gone through a similar situation, in which she was a victim of infidelity.

“Rosa, he who is unfaithful once, will always do it to you. Each one knows what they experienced in their home and you know perfectly well what you have experienced with them, if there has been another person there. As the saying goes: 'God forgives sin, but not scandal.' So I tell you, also as a woman, because I have been through the same thing, do not forgive. Give everything for your children. Think of you. “Love yourself first, I start there, I tell you honestly”said Giuliana Rengifo.

What did Rosa Fuentes say about Paolo Hurtado?

When asked by Samuel Suárez about the type of relationship he has with Paolo Hurtado, Rosa Fuentes made it clear that they only strive every day to be better parents. “He and I as a couple do not have a relationship. What we have is a healthy relationship as parents, in which we can share with the babies without problems”said Rosa Fuentes. “We spent New Years and Christmas. We have a beach house and we were there, but it's a couple issue… that doesn't exist, it doesn't exist,” she added.