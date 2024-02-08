The world of entertainment has once again another controversy, this time with Giuliana Rengifo and Magaly Medina as protagonists. The popular singer and public figure has raised her voice to denounce what she considers an unjustified act: the cancellation of her in a space of atv, presumably by order of the well-known television presenter. This incident has not only generated various comments, it has highlighted the tension that has existed between both characters for years.

The disagreement between Giuliana Rengifo and Magaly Medina seems to go back to episodes of the past, marked by some statements issued in the media. However, the last episode of this story occurred when Rengifo was surprised to see her participation in the ATV+ program 'Punto de vista' cancelled, in which she had a musical performance planned. She did not hesitate to point out that 'Magpie' was responsible for this decision and accused him of interfering in her artistic exhibition.

Did Giuliana Rengifo attack Magaly Medina?

The response of Giuliana Rengifo Do not be late. Through her social networks, the singer expressed her frustration and discontent, and suggested that Magaly Medina had a direct interest in boycotting his participation in ATV.

The cumbia singer made the publication on her Instagram account and, in this way, the artist made public her annoyance after her TV performance had been cancelled. Despite the accusations, the entertainment journalist has maintained a public silence on the matter and has allowed speculation to continue.

Giuliana Rengifo and her accusation against Magaly Medina. Photo: Instagram/Giuliana Rengifo

“I mean, I arrive at the ATV channel for an interview and they make me come in and then they tell us that the program is not going according to plan… Mmmm… I mean, why don't they tell me that because of Magaly they don't want to interview me. What the f*** “they mess with my work”he wrote in his stories.

Did Magaly Medina ask that Giuliana Rengifo not appear on ATV?

According to her own account Giuliana Rengifo in the program 'Everything is filtered', the cancellation of his appearance on 'Punto de Vista' has been described as a last-minute decision, which is why he believes it could be a possible veto.

Nevertheless, Kurt Villavicencio revealed that an ATV collaborator has reported that the changes in programming were not influenced by external personalities, which could dismiss the artist's accusations.

“He told them that they could go out without me and then they said no, because who was going to do my voice. So, in the end they said he's not going to avoid problems with Magaly. The words were simple, which is not for Magaly“said the cumbiambera about this uncomfortable episode.

Giuliana Rengifo confronted with Magaly Medina. Photo: composition LR/Instagram/Giuliana Rengifo/Magaly Medina

“I'm not going to say who, but I wrote to someone at the channel giving them my point of view because I'm going to work, not to gossip. Nobody can come and give us the finger, what have I done to the lady? I have a super transparent mind, I feel like I haven't hurt anyone“he added.

Likewise, she claims not to have had any problem with Magaly enough to be excluded from entering the channel: “I didn't take anything from the lady, I respect her work. Yesterday I was very sad, I am a mother, I do many things for my daughters, who want to see me sing.”