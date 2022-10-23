Giuliana Rengifo and Gisela Valcárcel were encouraged to talk about love before the presentation of the cumbiambera at the fourth gala of “El gran show”. The ‘Señito’ stressed that being single is a “delight”.

They commented on Giuliana’s controversial affair with the notary Paul Pineda. Given this, the TV host stressed that she would not like to be in affectionate situations with someone and that person would not write to her again.

“You give me a kiss and for me it is a commitment, I am getting married. What do you think I am merchandise that is tested and they leave me? Yes, it seems to me that the fact that someone kisses someone must mean something, or will it not mean anything anymore? In other words, one kisses and forgets about the person (…) I buy a Barbie for toys”, expressed Valcárcel.

Giuliana Rengifo’s response

This comment did not seem to the interpreter of “How little” and said that she also believes in love and would even like to get married, but now she is focused on her projects and her three daughters.

“I am single, without commitment and happy. I enjoy it, I have three daughters, so for me they are my greatest distraction, they are my engine and my reason with my mother that I love her”, Giuliana Rengifo pointed out.

“What time are you in, Gisela? a kiss means nothing (…) I always said we were friends, we are friends to this day. At the time it was a pleasure, a kiss passed, but nothing more, “he added in reference to the Pucallpino notary.

Giuliana Rengifo got tired of attacks and sends a notarial letter to Magaly

The relationship between Giuliana Rengifo and Magaly Medina worsened after the “Urraca” issued the ampay of the cumbiambera with a married notary. After several dimes and diretes, the singer finally sent him a notarized letter so that her detractor could rectify herself.

“You have harmed my public image and reputation by qualifying me with insulting derogatory adjectives such as ‘pelandusca’, which in the dictionary of the Royal Academy of the Spanish Language means ‘prostitute’… denigrating epithets do not, under any circumstances, affect the public sphere of my activity and lack public interest”, reads part of the document.