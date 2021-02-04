Giuliana Muente She is the last daughter of singer Beto Danelli and sister of fellow singer Sandra Muente. Despite inheriting the talent for singing, she preferred to trust her passion for acting and after her television debut, she has conquered the public with her character of Úrsula Machuca in the television series Princesas.

The actress who grew up in an artistic environment remembers with her characteristic humor how she discovered her vocation for acting thanks to the example of her older sister, until she decided to study Performing Arts at the Pontificia Universidad Católica del Perú.

-You are the daughter of Beto Danelli and sister of Sandra Muente. Was there always art in your family?

Yes! Since I was little, I grew up in an artistic world, my grandmother sang on my father’s side, my father’s brothers sing and he was the only one who practiced his entire singing career, but the whole family on that side are all artists.

And well, on my mother’s side too, she dances beautifully, she loves art, she makes beautiful crafts, she paints beautiful, my grandfather was a painter too, so there was some art everywhere.

-Did you always want to be an actress?

Always, since I was 8 years old, I started doing my first theater workshop and I already knew that I wanted to be an actress. In my room, my favorite hobby was singing, I imagined that there was an audience and then I saw Sandra in a play and I said: ‘That’s what I do in my room, so that exists, it’s a career’.

Giuliana Muente and Patricia Portocarrero in the television series Princesas. Photo: Giuliana Muente Instagram

-Are you and Sandra very close?

Of course yes. We are three brothers: Sandra, who is the oldest, Jean Franco, who is the middle one, and I, who is the youngest. The three of us are super united, Sandra has always been our example of everything that is artistic, because the three of us sing. She always gives us the push to get ahead.

-I have read good comments about your character of Úrsula Machuca in the Princess series. The public loves her despite being part of the villains, how is that achieved?

Úrsula is an extremely tender and highly manipulable person, so she does not have evil within her, but allows herself to be manipulated by her mother and sister and I think that, in that sense, people have achieved a lot of empathy with her. They have been able to identify with it because sometimes one acts and does some things not because it is really born to him, but because you are in an environment and you feel manipulated and I think that there is the beauty of Úrsula, who deep down has a pure soul innocent and simply acts, copies the bad to feel part of its core, but deep down it is not bad.

-How did you build Úrsula?

It was complicated because anyway you had to play between this tenderness and this evil that sometimes came out. It is a real challenge to be able to do it but I really enjoyed it and I think that in the end a product has been achieved that I think people are enjoying.

-How did the chemistry with Patricia Portocarrero, your mother in the series come about?

Wonderful! Patricia comes from all impropriety, the claun and I come from a career at the PUCP, as an actress. I must confess that one of my strengths is comedy and impro too (…) When I arrived with Patricia, she told me ‘you do impro’ and I said yes, that is the part I enjoy the most. We had an incredible match, she welcomed me with open arms, she taught me a lot because there were things on television that I still didn’t handle.

Andrea Luna, Patricia Portocarrero and Giuliana Muente play Zamara Machuca, Maldina Machuca and Úrsula Machuca. in the television series Princesas. Photo: Giuliana Muente Instagram

-Is the television rhythm very different from the theater?

It’s very different, we had a wonderful match with Patricia, we played a lot and more or less we come from the same school in terms of comedy. We are both comedy actresses, she with years of experience and I certainly take her as a great companion and guide in this first debut on television.

-What did it cost you the most when you entered Úrsula’s skin?

What has cost me the most is the issue of being on television and being able to give it that differentiation from the theater, because I come from the theater and there are codes that are handled, that was the main challenge.

Now, as a character, I became very fond of Úrsula, it was not difficult for me to enter her body. I made the novel with 10 kilos overweight, I had a newly diagnosed hormonal disease when I started recording and I gained weight, Úrsula also goes through these issues in the novel, they put her on a diet and Zamara laughs because she is chubby.

In that sense, I was able to identify a lot with her at that time because I was also going through something like that. That was also a bit difficult because sometimes you blend in with her character, so if Úrsula was bothered with the weight, suddenly Giuliana also felt a little strange about that topic.

-How did you get to the Princess series?

I had come from doing some castings for ProTV since I was a girl because of some contacts. They already had my profile but until then they hadn’t found one that I could fit into and when they write the character and start looking for actors, they find me.

(…) I got to the casting and it lasted two hours with Carla Quispe and we laughed to death. I came out of that winning casting in the sense not that I had already been in the role but an actor when he leaves his casting usually says ‘I did not do so well or I could give more’. In this case, I was happy because I had fun and played so much that I said ‘no matter the result, finally today is a wonderful day’.

After a while they write to me and tell me that I had been selected and you can imagine the celebration. They gave it to me on October 9, which is my dad’s birthday, for me it was a gift from heaven.

-How would you like the end of Úrsula in Princesses to be?

I would like her to continue along this path where the kind part of her is more visible, I think people have already seen how she has been manipulated and now they are beginning to see this kind side of her, this loving side, also this sexy side of her. have. I would like to see her overcoming such complicated issues, such as the issue of weight that many girls are also affected by, so that they can see that she lives it calmly.

-What other characters would you like to explore?

I would like some villain, a bad character. I think I would look for another side and also a character that goes more with drama and less with comedy, as part of a challenge as an actress.

-How did you handle the situation in the artistic sector due to the pandemic?

It has been horrible, many theater projects have been stopped. I had two works to present, even there are no longer any possibilities for them to be presented. We only have the subject of the recordings and that now we cannot because of this quarantine.

As actresses and actors we are extremely frustrated, the only thing I can do in my case is teach theater courses by zoom. I am working with Preludio, the school of Denisse Dibós, and with Arte & Scene, which is the school of Miguel Zuloaga.

-You have a musical side, do you plan to explore it more?

I would love to do musical theater. Now I am training with Denisse Dibós to be able to act in one of her plays soon. I would also love to release a song of my own.

Giuliana Muente anticipates that she wants to take her talent to Mexico, the country where she lived for some years of her childhood. “There I have had a couple of castings this year that have not come out due to the pandemic, but there are still several opportunities,” he confesses.

The actress is aware that not everything that is seen on the small screen is of quality, so she promises to continue feeding her art to deliver it to the public. “I think our country also needs actors who are trained, who have studied and give good quality to the public. I don’t want to stop giving that to my country ”, he reflects and says goodbye.

