In March 2024, for the first time and after 130 years of history, the cover of Magazine National Geographic had mushrooms as its protagonist and included them within its definition of “wildlife”. A few years earlier, in 2019, the Netflix documentary Fantastic mushrooms, which explores the importance of these organisms in ecosystems. In recent times the world has turned its attention to them and Chile has been a pioneer in their recognition and conservation.

But, much earlier, more than a decade ago, in 2010, Chile became the first country in the world and, so far, the only one, to include fungi in its environmental protection legislation. The incorporation of the fungi kingdom was reflected in the Law on General Bases of the Environment (Law 19,300).

One of the driving forces behind this initiative was the Chilean-Italian mycologist Giuliana Furci (45 years old, London) who, as a self-taught person, entered the world of fungi in 1999: “There is an interest that begins and then there is a special relationship with these organisms that makes it evolve. Not everyone goes to a forest and manages to see mushrooms. Only some people sometimes see them, others have a harder time,” she says about her connection with these species. She has written two field guides to fungi in Chile, describing more than 200 species. She is now working on her third book, which she hopes to publish in the autumn of 2025.

Furci is founder and director of the Fungi Foundationa non-profit organization that aims to preserve and promote knowledge of fungi. They are formally based in Chile and the United States, but they work in other places such as Colombia, Ecuador and England.

Recently returned from an expedition in Mongolia, the mycologist spoke to EL PAÍS via video call. Even through the screen, her enthusiasm for these organisms is evident. With pride, she comments: “In the conversation about fungi, Chile is a pioneer country and that is undeniable.”

The mycologist, based in Chile, explains that awareness of fungi has grown in the country, triggered by the work they have done at the Fungi Foundation, but that it has since taken on a life of its own: “Chile has faced the interest in mycology in a more comprehensive way than other countries. Today there are some universities where there are mycologists teaching, and fungi are incorporated into environmental legislation and regulation.”

And he adds: “Chile is, in essence, the only country in the world that requires a baseline of fungi in environmental impact studies. This is something that it has done with the help of us and many other people, but it has been done by the country. It is very enriching to see how Chile has assumed, learned and delivered the importance of these organisms in ecosystems.”

In 2017, Giuliana Furci, together with researchers from Argentina and Brazil, wrote an article calling for the term “funga” to be associated with flora and fauna, in order to accelerate the incorporation of fungi into public policies for both conservation and education. The researcher explains that fungi was the third “f” that was pending, and comments that around 25 countries have adopted this term in State apparatuses.

The mycologist points out that fungi have a fundamental role to play in preserving the planet: “In terms of climate change, fungi support, maintain and store the carbon that plants extract from the environment. They are the planet’s great carbon sinks,” she says. Furci also adds: “Wood-decomposing fungi, for example, regulate the release of carbon through decomposition. It’s not the same when you burn a tree or when you let it decompose naturally by the fungi that live in that wood. When you burn it, it’s an accelerated release of carbon, while when you let the fungi act, it’s a regulated release.”

Despite this key role, he says that a negative view remains associated with, for example, humidity or rot. “It is ignorance. In fact, when bread or a lemon rots in the house, many people say ‘this is bad’ and relate it to death or illness. But, in particular, what is growing is the penicillium fungus, where penicillin comes from, and which changed the future of humanity (…) This negative view has been pushed by various basal and ancient institutions, among them, the Catholic Church, which always associated fungi with paganism,” explains Furci.

In addition to its pioneering work in conversation, Chile is a territory recognized for its diversity of colorful and unique fungi. This, explains Furci, is due to the fact that in the southern and austral areas of the country, there is a group of trees belonging to the genus notofagus such as coigües, oaks, lengas, raulíes and ñirres. “This group of trees, at the root level, is associated with fungi that produce macroscopic, visible structures, thus forming part of the ectomycorrhizal species (…) This ectomycorrhizal nature of some native trees of Chile makes it a hotspot mycological, very different from other places in the world.”

In a very particular way, mushrooms have also entered Chilean cuisine, says Giuliana Furci: “What sets us apart are our edible mushrooms. Chile has an important position worldwide in terms of culinary mushrooms, which our neighbouring countries do not have.” And she mentions preparations that include mushrooms such as changles, loyos and digüeñes.

