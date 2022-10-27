Giuliana Rengifo returned to send a blunt reply to Magaly Medina after the show host mentioned her when presenting her latest report on “Magaly TV, the firm.”

Last October 25, the figure of ATV issued a file that showed Paul Pineda, the notary who was supported in compromising scenes with the cumbiambera weeks ago, traveling through Europe with a woman.

Magaly throws a dart at Giuliana Rengifo

Magaly Medina maintained that Paul Pineda would have forgotten the affair he had with the singer and mocked the situation by alleging that the married notary rejected her again.

“The cumbiambera says she is single, but It’s not that she’s single, it’s that they ‘cheated’ her, they left her aside. The notary preferred to take his friend to Venice, Paris and Milan”, said the ‘Magpie’.

Giuliana Rengifo responds to Magaly’s teasing

Of course, the response from the member of “The Great Show” was not long in coming. Through her Instagram status, Giuliana Rengifo faced Magaly’s taunts accompanied by an infidence about the Pucallpino notary.

According to the brief message shared by the former member of Agua Bella, Paul Pineda would have offered to take a trip together on the European continent; however, she rejected his proposal.

“No one makes fun of me, so-called journalist, and I work. I don’t have time for travel invitations, although he proposed it to me many times and I didn’t accept. I have priorities”, read Giuliana Rengifo’s letter.

Giuliana Rengifo was not daunted by Magaly Medina’s teasing. Photo: Giuliana Rengifo/Instagram

Giuliana squares Gisela for questioning an affair with a notary

Gisela Valcárcel recalled the compromising scenes between Giuliana Rengifo and Paul Pineda and maintained that she would not like to star in a similar episode and not have contact with the other person again. This generated a disappointment in Giuliana Rengifo, who assured him that a kiss did not have a great meaning for her.

“What time are you in, Gisela? I always said we were friends, we are friends to this day. It was a pleasure, a kiss passed, but nothing more, “said the participant.

During her visit to a new “El gran show” gala, Giuliana Rengifo took a few minutes to clarify her sentimental situation. This after having staged an ampay in the company of notary Paul Pineda weeks ago.