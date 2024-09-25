The trial for the Philip Turettathe 22-year-old accused of the crime and concealment of his ex-girlfriend Giulia Cecchettin, his peer. Precisely from the documents of this trial, new important details are emerging.

The boy, while he was locked up in the prison in Germany, also wrote a letter to his parents. In it he apologized for what he had just done and also that he would understand them if they had wanted to deny it.

The 23-year-old lost her life last evening November 11, at the hands of her ex-boyfriend, who just couldn’t accept the end of their relationship. He was convinced that she would get back together with him, but when she refused, he said he had I acted on impulse. Filippo Turetta had come to pick up Giulia from her house that day around 17. They then go to the mall together.

From the images from the cameras of the fast food restaurant, where the two had stopped to eat in the shopping centre, we see Filippo losing physical control over the girl just to go to remove the tray with the food at the counter. In those seconds, however, he never stops losing sight of her. Furthermore, he also mimes to Giulia that she is keeping under control and that he must not use the cell phone.

Filippo Turetta’s audio, for Giulia shortly after her crime

In these days the trial for this boy is starting and in the documents a audio which the 22-year-old would have recorded on his phone, shortly after committing the crime. In which he said:

Giulia, what have I done? Down, Down where are you? I need you. Giulia, Giulia you were everything to me, you are what I wanted, I miss you, I miss you, love, bagigetta, patatina, the shoes we bought are beautiful. You are beautiful, you are the most beautiful and most important girl in the universe. I want to die, I want to die, I want to die.

In addition to these words, what struck the investigators was Turetta’s broken voice. In some moments of lucidity he repeated: “He deserved the degree!” What had become for him an obsession. In exactly one month, the 22-year-old will be present in court, to be able to tell the Judges his version of the facts.