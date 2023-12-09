The new background on Giulia Cecchettin’s crime, told by the family consultant on the Quarto Grado program

Yesterday evening, Friday 8 December, a new episode of Fourth Degree and obviously they talked about the case of Giulia Cecchettin. The family consultant, Gabriella Marano, spoke of a new background, which occurred a few days before the crime.

CREDIT: NETWORK 4

The program has aired new details on this episode and together with the guests in the studio, they tried to reconstruct all the stages of the crime, committed precisely by Filippo Turetta.

The latter, who will turn 22 in just 9 days, finds himself locked up in the prison of Verona. The agents after one leak lasted 7 long days, they found him stopped on the highway in Germany.

After the extradition of November 25th, is located in Verona. They decided to keep him in the infirmary ward. Here he is with a cellmate who is trying to keep him under controlgiven that an extreme gesture is feared.

The consultant of the Cecchettin family, Gabriella Maranoalso thanks to the stories of Giulia’s friends, she is trying to reconstruct all the details of the crime, but also of the aggravating circumstance of the stalking.

Giulia Cecchettin’s crime, the aggravating circumstance accused of Filippo Turetta

The journalist Gianluigi Nuzziasked the psychologist why they persist with this accusation. In responding, the consultant said:

Because there is. We identified that Giulia was the victim of torture, of a psychological siege. Persecutory acts which took the form of harassment, abuse, tendency towards isolation, messages, phone calls, stalking.

Lately, Filippo also had a certain aggressive attitude. A friend of Giulia’s told us that a few days before, luckily they were in a crowded place, but Giulia was really afraid of him.

From what has emerged the 22 year old has ranted at her screaming and that she had a great one physical fearthat could harm her. Unfortunately, only a few days after this episode, the girl lost her life, at the hands of what was supposed to be a friend and who she wanted helpbecause he didn’t accept the end of their relationship.