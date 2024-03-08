Giulia Tramontano and the “baby shower” video

Giulia Tramontano, in the first weeks of your pregnancy, and Alessandro Impagnatiello, together with many of the couple's family members in a moment of celebration. This is what you see in a video screened yesterday in the Chamber of the Milan court where the trial of Impagnatiello, accused of the girl's murder, is taking place.

In the video, which Affaritaliani.it publishes, the moment in which the couple discovers the sex of the fetus is immortalized. An event that has taken hold in recent years among young couples and which takes the name of “baby shower”.

Watching the video, filmed just a couple of months before the girl's tragic death, can only leave one in dismay and disbelief. Relaxed and smiling faces, of victim and executioner, which would never have made us think of what terrible happened then.

At the screening of the film for the celebration in the classroom baby shower of 17 March 2023 Alessandro Impagnatiello looked up for the first time since the beginning of the hearing and then he cried, holding his hands to his face. The short video was shown during the deposition of Loredana Femiano, mother of Giulia Tramontano, during which she reconstructed the confidences received from her daughter about the pregnancy and the relationship with her boyfriend until May 27 when the 30-year-old killed the girl .

