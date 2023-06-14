Murder of Giulia Tramontano and the yellow of her phone: here’s what they could find inside

About who is guilty of the crime of Julia Tramontano, thanks to the evidence collected and the confession, there are no doubts. Her boyfriend Alessandro Impagnatiello has been under arrest since he admitted the truth and had the body found.

Unfortunately the woman of only 29 years ed pregnant in the seventh monthlost his life in the house where he lived in Senago. She was originally from Sant’Antimo, in the province of Naples, but had moved to the north for work.

He had found work in that new city like real estate agent. During those years she had also known hers companyAlessandro Impagnetiello.

The latter from his story to the magistrate, stressed out from the two parallel relationships that he had been carrying on for about a year, that evening he decided to put an end to his partner’s life. Giulia that afternoon had had a meeting with theother girl that he frequented.

Before admitting his responsibilities, the man for 4 long days made us believe that in reality the 29-year-old was disappearance. He said that in the morning he went to work and in the afternoon when he came home didn’t find it.

Crime of Giulia Tramontano and the yellow of her telephone

Paddle at the end stuck by the police, he decided to admit the truth and also found the body. Unfortunately, the autopsy revealed that the woman lost her life due to 37 slashescaused by a kitchen weapon, about 6 or 7 cm.

However, they don’t appear to be there signs of defenseas the man probably hit her from behind in the throat area, thus leading to her death in a few minutes.

Impagnetiello questioned by the police, said he had thrown his mobile phone with the documents, in a manhole cover of the Comasina metro station, which is located in the city of Milan. In that place, however, the agents found the driver’s license, debit card and credit card.

However, the phone does not appear to be there trace. The hypothesis is precisely that the man does not want him to be found. This is because it is from that device that he made some searcheswhich he does not want the investigators to know.